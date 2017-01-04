Riverview Chamber Celebrates With Digital Buzz, Sunshine State & The Basket Case

Staff Report
Despite it being the holiday season, the Riverview Chamber of Commerce remained busy by holding ribbon cuttings for some local businesses.
Digital Buzz Designs, LLC Celebrate Second Anniversary With Ribbon Cutting
Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) member Digital Buzz Designs LLC recently celebrated its second year of business in Riverview. In December, the GRCC conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark this exciting milestone for Kristen Munn. The ceremony took place at The Alley at South Shore immediately following the GRCC weekly Taking Care of Business meeting.
Munn was the speaker for that week’s meeting and she was thrilled to have the opportunity of telling the crowd of 50+ local business people about her business. Digital Buzz specializes in helping businesses with their online presence. Using website design, email marketing, logos and design and social media, it offers affordable solutions to connect you to your customers in the digital world.
To learn more about Digital Buzz Designs, call Munn at 602-1432 or email contact@digitalbuzzdesigns.com. Visit digitalbuzzdesigns.com.
Sunshine State Family Care Celebrates Its Aesthetic Center
Sunshine State Family Care P.A. wants everyone to know that it has added “& Aesthetics Center” to the name as it now offers MedSpa services in addition to family care for all ages. In December, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) conducted a ribboncutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.
Dr. Monica Rivera has been in practice for several years as a family physician. She launched her own office, Sunshine State Family Care, in November 2013 and is happy to now have Lisa Hart on her skincare team. Hart brings over 17 years of medical aesthetician experience and remains passionate about staying up to date in the latest skincare technology. At Sunshine State Family Care P.A. & Aesthetic Center they believe in educating their patients as they work with them to achieve the best physical state possible.
To schedule your consultation or appointment, call 540-5110 or visit the location at 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. Visit www.sunshinestatefamilycare.com.
The Basket Case Celebrates Move To Winthrop
In November, the Basket Case recently celebrated its new shop in Winthrop Town Centre with a Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) ribbon cutting. The Basket Case takes a fresh approach to gift basket design and presentation. The imaginative, creative and award-winning design staff is prepared to personalize your gift accordingly. Dozens of exquisite gift baskets or fun-filled snack packs can be created for your next conference, meeting or convention or just one perfect basket for your special needs can be made.
Stop in at 6028 Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview. You can check it out at www.thebasketcaseorlando.com, call 661-4438 or email LeAnn@TheBasketCaseOrlando.com.
