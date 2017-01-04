Riverview Medical Offers Regenerative Stem Cell Treatment For Pain Relief

By Michelle Caceres
Riverview Medical owner and chiropractor Dr. Steven J. Minafri, who has been treating patients for more than 15 years, is pleased to add stem-cell regenerative medicine to his practice.
A medical advancement that helps speed up the healing process and improve patients’ overall wellness, stem-cell regenerative medicine uses the power of stem cells to promote natural healing. Regenerative treatments are aimed at reducing pain by producing new cartilage in areas of the body where the ravages of time have caused degeneration of tissue.
This cost-effective treatment is an alternative to traditional orthopedic surgery that include long recuperation and rehabilitation periods. It is an excellent alternative for conditions ranging from soft tissue injuries to various joint affliction, such as a torn meniscus or arthritis of the joint.
Minafri has performed this procedure on patients’ knees and hips and found it to be successful. Potential benefits include promoting and releasing natural regenerative growth factors, ant-inflammatory agents to aid and speed the healing process and improving joint, tendon and ligament functions.
“It’s your body growing new cartilage and this helps to relieve pain and regain better mobility in your joints,” said Minafri.
The simple in-office procedure, which lasts between 10–15 minutes, is performed by injection into the affected area.
In addition to the new treatment, Riverview Medical, formerly Riverview Chiropractic Center, continues to offer comprehensive chiropractic adjustments, injury rehabilitation after automobile accidents or sports injuries and massage therapy, including light, deep tissue and sports massage.
“This is one-stop shopping for all healthcare needs from your necks and back to joint pain and rehabilitative services,” said Minafri.
Riverview Medical’s office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m.–7 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 12 Noon. The practice accepts some insurance providers and offer cash programs and financing for patients without insurance. For information on Riverview Medical, visit www.riverviewchiropracticcenter.com. To schedule a consultation, call 677-2700.
