Senior Night For Newsome Wrestling, Life Writing Classes To Begin & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Come Out To Newsome Wrestling Senior Night
Calling all Newsome Wolf Nation, alumni, parents, friends and past trainers: Come out and support the wrestling team during the only home match of the season. The Newsome wrestling team is hosting a Dual Meet vs. Sickles on Wednesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. in the Newsome gym.
This will also be Senior Night for the five senior wrestlers: Mike Calta, Cole Cochrane, Brady Houchens, Joe LeBarre and Austin Ward. Time to show your Wolves spirit, fill the gym and support the wrestling team. Admission is $4 per person.
Fishhawk Resident Receives Army Commission
Longtime Fishhawk Ranch resident Travis Ingraham completed his Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) requirements to become an officer in the US Army. Ingraham was commissioned a US Army 2nd Lieutenant at the University of South Florida on December 9, 2016.
He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America since 2000 in Heidelberg, Germany. When he returned to USA the following year, Ingraham excelled in every aspect of Scouting and rose through the ranks in Cub Scouting and Boy Scouts. He volunteered for countless hours of community service in the Fishhawk area, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout; the highest rank in Boy Scouting.
2LT Ingraham attended elementary, middle school and high school at Fishhawk area schools. He completed four years of Junior ROTC at Newsome High School. After earning his Associate of Science Degree at Hillsborough Community College, he transferred to the University of South Florida.
Ingraham graduated from the College of Engineering with a degree in Mechanical Engineering this past August. He has been selected for service in the US Army Engineer Corps. He will attend Engineer Officer Basic Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
HCC: Spring Registration Now Open At Hillsborough Community College
Registration for spring enrollment is now open at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Students interested in applying to HCC can now register for spring courses through January 13. Visit http://news.hccfl.edu/.
Free Technology Tutoring For The “Young At Heart”
Come to Randall Middle School on Friday, January 13 from 9:30-11 a.m. to learn from Randall Middle School’s brightest and best students. Receive tech tutoring in: Android devices, Apple products, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, Windows 7 and 10, Internet, email, downloading photos, Microsoft Office Applications, Bluetooth, social media, computer trouble-shooting and more. Bring your own device. Randall Middle School is located at 16510 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.
Life Story Writing/Memoir Classes To Begin At Bloomingdale Regional Library
Life Story Writing/Memoir classes will start once again the third week of January at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Three classes will run simultaneously for 10 weeks each.
One begins Tuesday January 17 from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Another class begins Friday, January 20 from 1:30–4:30 p.m., and the third class starts Saturday, January 21 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.
All skill levels are welcome. Pick up a brochure in the lobby of the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com for more information.
Students are required to plan on attending all ten classes. The classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library and are free to the public. To register, visit the “Ask Desk” inside the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com.
Jewish Art History Lecture At Congregation Beth Shalom
The Lifelong Learning Committee of Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon has rescheduled the lecture and slide program on Jewish Art History with Susan Fader for Sunday, January 8 at 4 p.m. at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.
This in depth presentation will look at Jewish art from its origins to the 16th-18th centuries and then the 1930’s. We will learn about artists of victims and survivors of WWII and how their art reflects their individual experiences. The presentation will end with a look at artwork by Jewish artists of the1950s to present time. Their art will provide an understanding of how Jewish culture and history continues to be expressed through their work. Slides of the art will be shown throughout the talk.
Susan Fader, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, is a life-long professional artist with a degree from Philadelphia College of Art. Before retiring in Florida with her husband, she owned and operated three art-related businesses. She now enjoys working as a staff art instructor in a 55+ community. In addition, she teaches art at libraries and other adult education programs.
There is no cost for admission, but a suggested donation to Congregation Beth Shalom is suggested.
Interested parties may call either the office at 681-6547 or Sheila Fishman, Lifelong Learning Chairperson, at 833-7843 for more information or to confirm your attendance.
January 3, 2017
Senior Night For Newsome Wrestling, Life Writing Classes To Begin & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Come Out To Newsome Wrestling Senior Night
Calling all Newsome Wolf Nation, alumni, parents, friends and past trainers: Come out and support the wrestling team during the only home match of the season. The Newsome wrestling team is hosting a Dual Meet vs. Sickles on Wednesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. in the Newsome gym.
This will also be Senior Night for the five senior wrestlers: Mike Calta, Cole Cochrane, Brady Houchens, Joe LeBarre and Austin Ward. Time to show your Wolves spirit, fill the gym and support the wrestling team. Admission is $4 per person.
Fishhawk Resident Receives Army Commission
Longtime Fishhawk Ranch resident Travis Ingraham completed his Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) requirements to become an officer in the US Army. Ingraham was commissioned a US Army 2nd Lieutenant at the University of South Florida on December 9, 2016.
He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America since 2000 in Heidelberg, Germany. When he returned to USA the following year, Ingraham excelled in every aspect of Scouting and rose through the ranks in Cub Scouting and Boy Scouts. He volunteered for countless hours of community service in the Fishhawk area, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout; the highest rank in Boy Scouting.
2LT Ingraham attended elementary, middle school and high school at Fishhawk area schools. He completed four years of Junior ROTC at Newsome High School. After earning his Associate of Science Degree at Hillsborough Community College, he transferred to the University of South Florida.
Ingraham graduated from the College of Engineering with a degree in Mechanical Engineering this past August. He has been selected for service in the US Army Engineer Corps. He will attend Engineer Officer Basic Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
HCC: Spring Registration Now Open At Hillsborough Community College
Registration for spring enrollment is now open at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Students interested in applying to HCC can now register for spring courses through January 13. Visit http://news.hccfl.edu/.
Free Technology Tutoring For The “Young At Heart”
Come to Randall Middle School on Friday, January 13 from 9:30-11 a.m. to learn from Randall Middle School’s brightest and best students. Receive tech tutoring in: Android devices, Apple products, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, Windows 7 and 10, Internet, email, downloading photos, Microsoft Office Applications, Bluetooth, social media, computer trouble-shooting and more. Bring your own device. Randall Middle School is located at 16510 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.
Life Story Writing/Memoir Classes To Begin At Bloomingdale Regional Library
Life Story Writing/Memoir classes will start once again the third week of January at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Three classes will run simultaneously for 10 weeks each.
One begins Tuesday January 17 from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Another class begins Friday, January 20 from 1:30–4:30 p.m., and the third class starts Saturday, January 21 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.
All skill levels are welcome. Pick up a brochure in the lobby of the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com for more information.
Students are required to plan on attending all ten classes. The classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library and are free to the public. To register, visit the “Ask Desk” inside the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com.
Jewish Art History Lecture At Congregation Beth Shalom
The Lifelong Learning Committee of Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon has rescheduled the lecture and slide program on Jewish Art History with Susan Fader for Sunday, January 8 at 4 p.m. at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.
This in depth presentation will look at Jewish art from its origins to the 16th-18th centuries and then the 1930’s. We will learn about artists of victims and survivors of WWII and how their art reflects their individual experiences. The presentation will end with a look at artwork by Jewish artists of the1950s to present time. Their art will provide an understanding of how Jewish culture and history continues to be expressed through their work. Slides of the art will be shown throughout the talk.
Susan Fader, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, is a life-long professional artist with a degree from Philadelphia College of Art. Before retiring in Florida with her husband, she owned and operated three art-related businesses. She now enjoys working as a staff art instructor in a 55+ community. In addition, she teaches art at libraries and other adult education programs.
There is no cost for admission, but a suggested donation to Congregation Beth Shalom is suggested.
Interested parties may call either the office at 681-6547 or Sheila Fishman, Lifelong Learning Chairperson, at 833-7843 for more information or to confirm your attendance.
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community No comments