Shapes Fitness For Women In Riverview Continues To Transform Lives

Ladies smiling after a group fitness class.
By Tatiana Ortiz
Technology in the fitness world nowadays constantly grows at a rapid pace. Some individuals might ponder about what the latest trend might be at their local health club. Shapes Fitness for Women in Riverview provides programs that aim to be designed for women of all levels, which include those who never stepped foot inside a traditional health club.
Valrico resident and franchise owner Ann Gilbert of Shapes Fitness for Women in Riverview, Brandon and Wesley Chapel, mentions the difference in this gym compared to the others. “The boutique style of our facility allows us to focus much more on member service and our niche of women’s only,” Gilbert said.
Shapes Fitness for Women in Riverview began operation on May 23, 2016. Known for the regions premiere women’s only fitness center operating club throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties describes Shapes Fitness for Women. With 1,600 members, the 8,000 sq. ft. building stores top of the line selectorized and free weight equipment, a full range of cardio equipment as well as spa like amenities and 2,000 sq. ft. of it includes the group fitness room. This group fitness room can hold up to 75 people and offers more than 40 classes per week.
Individuals can discover a wide variety of programs at the Riverview location which includes two membership plans, Diet Logic and more. The health club also offers Elite Training and that price ranges from $59-$99 a month with unlimited coached classes.
To add, the Shapes Fitness for Women in Riverview incorporates a new trend that involves The MYZONE wearable belt, which monitors one’s heart rate to determine effort during exercise. The unique point system actually measures what matters for gym goers who can get the results on their smartphones. Individuals can download the app once the wearable gets attached and it can be worn in and out of the gym. Visit www.myzone.org for information.
The price would be $75 for members and $99 for non-members.
“I want the community to know that they will not be forgotten here,” General Manager Mary Bunting from the Riverview location said.
Hurry in for $0 enrollment through Tuesday, January 31. For information, visit riverview.shapesfitness.co. It is located at 11357 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Open Monday through Friday 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Call 672-6343.
Shapes Fitness For Women In Riverview Continues To Transform Lives
