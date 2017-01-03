Sixth Annual Newland Communities’ Concerts For A Cause Series Nets Thousands In Donations

By Candace Rotolo
Hundreds of concertgoers who attended Newland Communities’ sixth annual Concerts for a Cause series and Fall Festivals featuring local and regional bands at FishHawk Ranch and Waterset, not only helped make a difference in the fight against hunger in our community, they also assisted a high school marching band in the March to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
In lieu of admission, concertgoers were asked to bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations for the three organizations that benefited from the events. The FishHawk Ranch community selected the Lithia-based Seeds of Hope and the Newsome High School Marching as the beneficiaries of donations. Seeds of Hope, a non-profit organization founded by FishHawk Ranch resident Leda Eaton, offers a food pantry for the surrounding areas and also supplies weekend backpacks of food for low-income school children. FishHawk Ranch donated approximately 1,100 lbs. of food, enabling the organization to distribute 110 backpacks of food to local schools.
“We are very appreciative of Newland Communities for selecting Seeds of Hope as a charity for Concerts for a Cause and grateful to all whom donated,” said Eaton.
Newsome High School Marching Band was a second recipient of concert donations. Thanks to concertgoers and a generous donation from Newland Communities, the Newsome High School Marching Band received $10,000 for its March to Macy’s fund. The band is the first Hillsborough County school to be selected to for the honor. For information on FishHawk Ranch, call 685-7500 or visit www.fishhawkranch.com.
Waterset concertgoers contributed nearly $900, which was donated to Calvary Lutheran Community Cupboard, an all-volunteer organization and Feeding Tampa Bay affiliate. The donation will purchase more than 800 lbs. of food for the non-profit organization, which feeds 2,000 people a week, primarily in the Apollo Beach and Ruskin community.
“Without communities like Waterset we could not feed the people that we do,” said Jim Wise, the organization’s volunteer operations manager.
“Time and time again, our residents show their extraordinary generosity,” said Pam Parisi, VP of Marketing for Newland Communities. For information on Waterset, call 235-0154 or visit www.watersetfl.com.
