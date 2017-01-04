State Fair Seeks Seasonal Help, Garden Club Meeting & More….

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Elderly Couple Seeks Mature Couple For Everyday Assistance
An elderly couple seeks assistance in everyday activities such as grocery shopping, meal preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, etc. They seek a mature couple of good character and habits to share in their country home of 13 plus acres on the Alafia River, in the Boyette, Bell Shoals, Fishhawk area of Valrico, preferably a retired or husband-employed couple, with wife available for two to four hours daily to assist is preferred.
The husband would be needed less time for things such as mowing pasture with tractor or light mowing with Dixie chopper (possibly eight to ten hours per weekend). The couple has a regular cleaning lady and someone to mow lawn. They will supply a very nice double-wide, 3 BR 2 bath home one-eighth mile from their home and an electric golf cart to go back and forth between homes. Property is secured with an electric gate. Financial arrangements are $500 month for the rent, plus electric for home.
Compensation is $8 per hour for any work or time involved. Expect two-four hours daily minimum for household help, about 75 hours per month for wife.
Hopefully wife will have interest in sewing, as my wife is an avid sewer and loves to share her knowledge and abilities. It would help if husband has an interest in fishing, as help is needed in loading and unloading, and in handling of boat when fishing.
If these conditions appeal to you and you would like to live on these secluded acres, fish and enjoy the Alafia River, agree to a background check, please call 685-1147 for interview and to see the facilities.
Growing Camellias To Be Discussed At January Riverview Garden Club Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its January meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Master Gardener Emeritus Eileen Hart. She will discuss Growing Camellias in the Tampa Bay Area. First time attendance is free. There is free parking.
For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Florida State Fair Hiring Seasonal Help
The Florida State Fair is hiring Ticket Sellers, Docents, Ride Attendants, Tram Drivers, Tram Attendants, Sign Shop Technicians, Gate Attendants, Event Services, Museum Maintenance Assistant, Telephone Operators and other seasonal positions. Start dates range from mid-January to early February and jobs will continue through Tuesday, February 21.
The Florida State Fair runs from Thursday, February 9 to Monday, February 20. Shifts and hours are varied. Applicants must be available to work flexible hours including, but not limited to, on-call, late nights, early mornings, weekends and holidays for the duration of the Fair.
For consideration, please apply at www.floridastatefair.com. Background checks are conducted on all candidates.
Award Winning Program Offered at The Bridges
The award-wining program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.
Classes will be held very Wednesday and Friday from February 1– February 24 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges, 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
Brandon Lions Club Host Foster Children Christmas Party
The Brandon Lions Club hosted 24 foster children and their parents in December for the 31st year. With all the helpers, all of the children were very happy. Food was donated by some local merchants. Each child received two presents from Santa. Parents of the children were given turkeys to take home.
Eight members of the Tampa Rough Riders also helped to give out stuffed bears to the children & beads to all of the children and all adults participating in the party. The Rough Riders also had three children lead the singing of their favorite carol.
Celebrate the New Year With Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection celebrate the New Year with a Black and White Luncheon “New Year, New Vision” on Monday January 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in The Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.
The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Entertainment will be the Cornwell twins and the speaker is Erv Smith. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 by Monday, January 2 to make reservations.
