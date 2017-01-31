Superior Residences Andrew Brings Home International Award For Product Creativity

By Kate Quesada
Do you have a friend or loved one who suffers with dementia? If so, the product that recently won Superior Residences of Brandon an award from Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) might be of interest to you.
Superior Residences Senior Solution Expert Jill Andrew submitted a water bottle provided to her by Jerry McNeill of Vernon MacGraves Promotions, Inc. to the PPAI Pyramid Awards which recognize creative use of promotional products because she noticed it changes the lives of patients with dementia.
“I needed a product that would ensure that patients with dementia were consuming adequate liquids and that had ease of use,” said Andrew.
Andrew did some research and found a study from a group at Boston University that determined that someone with Alzheimers, which is a type of dementia, will eat 25 percent more food off a red plate. She went further and found that a patient with dementia will drink up to 87 percent more out of a red cup.
“We originally used a red cup with a lid and straw,” said Andrew. “The downside was that you had to open the lid to determine how much had been consumed, thus agitating the patient. Also, straws can be a challenge. We wanted a way to determine the amount of consumption without disturbing the patient.”
McNeill found the solution to her problem with a mood bottle provided by HIT. The bottle starts out clear white and turns red when cold or ice liquid is used.
“The white bottle turned red to the level of the contents so it was easy for the caregiver to see from afar how much was consumed,” said Andrew.
Andrew and McNeill’s collaboration was enough to impress the judges at the PPAI Pyramid Awards. They gave the use of the bottle first place in their award recognizing creative use of a promotional product.
“This has turned into tremendous spin-off for both of us,” said McNeill. “Jill now uses the bottle for her trade show giveaways, her gifts to residents and caregivers and a show and tell item during guest lecture events.”
For more information, contact Andrew at 657-8587. Superior Residences is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. Visit www.superioralf.com.
