Valrico’s First Chick-fil-A Opening to Include Campers Putting together 10,000+ Meals to Feed the Needy

Valrico’s First Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opening Jan. 26; Creating Upwards of 100 Jobs
Restaurant Awards Year Supply of Chick-fil-A Meals to First 100 in Line; Holds Book Drive to Benefit Campo YMCA
VALRICO, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2017) – Franchise owner Paul Holmberg will kick off the new year by opening Valrico’s first stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jan. 26, bringing 100 new jobs, a chance for 100 adults to win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year and the opportunity for the community to donate children’s books to Campo YMCA’s literacy program.
The grand opening events at the new restaurant at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave., in Valrico will get under way on Jan. 25. A family friendly overnight First 100 party will pop up in the restaurant parking lot 24 hours before the grand opening as guests try to be one of the first 100 adults through the door to win a year of free Chick-fil-A meals. This community event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and rules can be found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings.
The Chick-fil-A First 100
A tradition going back more than 13 years, Chick-fil-A’s First 100 celebration has given away more than $31 million through 2016 and continues to be the chain’s signature grand opening event. Rain, snow and extreme temperatures below zero or above 100 do not deter Chick-fil-A fans who arrive with tents, chairs, TVs and computers.
Each fan hopes to win a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage) that will be awarded to the first 100 eligible adults – ages 18 and older with identification – in line when the doors open around 6 a.m. on Jan. 26. If more than 100 people are onsite when the line officially opens at 6 a.m. on Jan. 25, a drawing will be held to randomly select the First 100. Those chosen will be required to camp out until the grand opening in order to secure their spot.
Guests camping out will have a chance to move their feet with a Zumba class, drum to the beat wth 100 drums provided for a drum lesson, and prepare food to treat those in need at local charities including Meals on Wheels, while also putting together 10,000 meals to support Feeding Children Everywhere.
“My team members and I can’t wait to welcome guests to our Valrico restaurant,” said Holmberg. “We’re not just in the chicken business — we’re in the people business. Our goal is to provide a remarkable experience for every customer, every time, by serving food our guests can truly feel good about eating and providing sincere hospitality.”
About Franchise Operator Paul Holmberg
Paul and Tammy Holmberg can hardly remember what life was like before joining Chick-fil-A in 1992 to operate the location at Regency Mall, the only Chick-fil-A restaurant in Wisconsin at the time. Having transferred to the area more than 18 years ago to operate the Lake Brandon Village Chick-fil-A restaurant, the Holmbergs also took on ownership of the Westfield Brandon Mall Chick-fil-a restaurant in 2013 but returned that to the company in December.
While Paul focuses on providing a remarkable experience for guests within his restaurant, Tammy supports the business goals of positively impacting those outside their restaurant by being the touch point for the community which includes supporting several local charities. Reflective of her engagement, Tammy was named Riverview Honorary Mayor this year, following being named Honorary Mayor of Brandon in 2008.
The Holmbergs have raised their four children in the area and have always set high standards. They aim to not only be the best Chick-fil-A restaurant in the area but also in the whole state of Florida.
Children’s Book Drive
The Holmbergs are also inviting First 100 guests and restaurant customers to celebrate the new location by participating in a children’s book drive benefitting the Campo YMCA literacy program which Tammy helped start up. They are collecting new and gently used children’s books at the restaurant during grand opening week. The donated books will be placed in a nearly 3-foot Book House to serve as a free library exchange.
The Book House, built from reclaimed wood, is donated by the Chick-fil-A Foundation (www.chick-fil-afoundation.org). Since 2014, Chick-fil-A has collected more than 33,500 books which have been donated to 213 local organizations in 42 states and Washington, D.C.
Restaurant Details
The new Brandon South 5,300-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant features a:
· heritage restaurant design that showcases handmade, authentic materials for a vintage-inspired interior, including a large gathering table made from reclaimed wood, subway tiles, and light fixtures made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles and peach baskets.
· two-story interactive indoor play area for children and free Wi-Fi.
· drive-thru service expanded to offer dual drive-thru ordering lanes and screens to enable customers to move quickly into a single lane for payment and pickup.
· dining room with seating for 129 with additional outdoor patio seating for 16.
· full-service menu, including breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Like all Chick-fil-A locations, it will be closed on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A in Florida
The new Brandon South Chick-fil-A restaurant becomes the 22nd Chick-fil-A location within a 25-mile radius of Valrico. Chick-fil-A opened its first Florida restaurant in 1971 at Cordova Mall in Pensacola. The chain continued opening mall locations before changing consumer trends redirected the chain’s growth strategy to building stand-alone restaurants. The Brandon South restaurant is among 102 Chick-fil-A locations scheduled to open this year across the country, creating more than 9,000 new jobs. For more information on the Brandon South Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cfasouthbrandonbloomingdale.
About Chick-fil-A, Inc.
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1964 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,102 restaurants in 45 states and Washington, D.C. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the company’s food, people and customers across the country, visit https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/.
January 19, 2017
