Water Smart Tots Will Benefit From MOMS Club Comedy Night

Staff Report
When the MOMS Club of FishHawk heard about the organization Water Smart Tots, and its mission to eliminate pediatric drowning in Hillsborough County, they unanimously wanted to help.
The MOMS Club of Lithia-Bevis/Starling will host a FishHawk Comedy Night to raise funds for Water Smart Tots.
The President of the MOM’s Club Michelle Morgan said, “Choosing a charity for our fundraiser is always a hard decision. There are so many deserving charities in our community to pick from. Because we are moms, we always have a special interest in helping children and children’s charities.”
The event will take place on Friday, February 3, from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia.
This year Fishhawk Comedy Night will feature comedian Scott Novotny, who has been in the comedy “business” for over 20 years. He is quickly becoming the most sought-after entertainer. He has the ability to play to a wide range of audience members while keeping the performance professional and appropriate.
A versatile performer, Novotny headlines comedy clubs throughout the United States, has acted in numerous stage productions, worked at the Brave New Workshop as an improvisational actor/writer, owned and operated The Comedy Cabaret- MN’s first fulltime comedy theatre, and has written for Saturday Night Live and the comic strip, Strange Brew. This outrageous performer has had numerous television appearances including A&E’s Comedy on the Road, MTV’s Half Hour Comedy Hour, and ABC’s America’s Funniest People.
Tickets will cost $45 per person. A table for eight can be reserved for $320. Tickets include dinner, dessert, and the show. There also will be a cash bar and raffles for gift baskets all donated by local businesses and sponsors.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Businesses can also purchase advertisement in the event program.
To make a donation or to purchase tickets for the event visit https://comedynightmomsclub.wordpress.com/ or contact momsclubbevis@yahoo.com.
For more information on Water Smart Tots, visit www.watersmarttots.org/.
January 4, 2017
