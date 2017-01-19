Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community

Open Enrollment for 2017-2018 School Year At Limona Village Chapel Children’s Center
Limona Village Chapel Children’s Center (LVC), located at 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon, is a leading preschool serving the greater Brandon area for more than 30 years. LVC serves 3 and 4 year old children and is an approved VPK provider. Preschool hours are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with optional aftercare. LVC’s Open Enrollment period for the 2017-2018 school year will be from Tuesday, January 17-Friday, February 10.
Registration forms may be picked up from the office or printed from the website at www.lvcchildrenscenter.org. All applications will be entered into a registration pool for consideration for the 2017-2018 school year. For information, call 689-8385 x227.
Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Valentine Tea
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection welcomes all ladies to their annual Valentine Tea, Tea for Two, with ballroom dancing by Kelly Chandler on Monday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Bell Shoals Baptist Church Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. A full high tea/lunch with entertainment is $15. First time guests pay $10. No membership is required, but a reservation due to limited seating is requested by Friday, February 3 by calling Lillie at 740-0098.
Torah and Tea: Understanding the Jewish Roots of the Christian Faith
Join in for tea and cookies on the second Monday of every month beginning Monday, February 13 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon to learn about the restoration of, and our connection to, the Promised Land, the people of God, and the scriptures of Israel. Call Beth at 857-7818 if you have any questions and to RSVP. Childcare is not available for this event.
Torah and Tea will take place at Beit Shuvat Zion / For Zion’s Sake Ministry, located at 1010 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.
Day Of Retreat At Prince Of Peace
On January 11, nearly 100 parishioners gathered at Prince of Peace to partake in a Day of Retreat. This event consisted of seven sessions, each about a different style of prayer, such as Meditating with Scripture, Praying with Sacred Art, and Prayer 101. Parishioners chose four sessions to attend and rotated through, experiencing a taste of each style. Presenters were Fr. Joel Kovanis and Fr. Augustine Mailadiyil, Deacon Patrick Frye, Sister Diane Wansley, OSB, and parishioners Barb Caleca, Fulvia Fiorani, Tom Vormwaldt, and Luke Amato. Attendees remarked numerous times about how grateful they were for this opportunity to grow in their faith, how dynamic the presentations were, and how they would like another retreat day with even longer sessions. Thank you to all who participated.
Celebrating Faith, Knowledge And Service
At a time when our country is coming to terms with a public education system that needs reform, it is gratifying to acknowledge the success of Catholic School Education. Catholic schools in America are proud of their exceptional record of achievements with almost all of their graduates going onto college.
In celebration of Catholic Education, Catholic Schools throughout the country will be observing Catholic Schools Week from January 29 through February 4.
Beginning in 1974, Catholic Schools Week has been annually observed in the United States. The importance and value of a Catholic Education is acknowledged with school open houses, special faith centered services and fun and informative activities for students, families and community members.
The theme for Catholic Schools Week 2017 is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service”. Catholic Schools focus on integrating Catholic faith values into all aspects of the school curriculum and student life.
Catholic Schools Week is a great way to recognize and celebrate how students live their faith daily through spiritual commitment, learning and community services. During Catholic Schools Week, students will participate in activities honoring their country, thanking their families, and contributing to charitable organizations.
Students at both Nativity Catholic School in Brandon and St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview have a week full of planned activities that will focus their attention on faith, knowledge and service.
We have new service times as of January 1st, 2017. Please note the new service times.
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center has new service times as follows: 8 a.m.
-Contemporary Service, Life Enrichment Center, 9 a.m. – Traditional Service, Sanctuary, 10 a.m. – Contemporary Service, Life Enrichment Center, 11 a.m. – Traditional Service, Sanctuary and 4 p.m. – Hispanic Service, Life Enrichment Center. There is free nursery available for all services.
United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd W. in Sun City Center. Visit www.sccumc.com/.
January 19, 2017
Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community
