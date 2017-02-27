County Hosts Free Document Shredding and Skateboarding Contest during 2017 Shred Fest

By Tamas Mondovics
In an effort to reduce stress and promote peace of mind, Hillsborough County decided to do some shredding this month by hosting, Shred Fest 2017.
The event appropriately named “Tear it Up! Shred Paper Clutter and the Competition at Hillsborough” combines free document shredding, fitness and a skateboarding contests for all ages held on Saturday, March 4 at the Apollo Beach Park and Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd.
According to Michelle VanDyke with Hillsborough County Communications, kicking off Consumer Protection Week, (March 5-11) Shred Fest 2017 has something for almost everyone – and it’s all free.
“The event allows participants to shred their personal documents and papers and to enjoy a skateboard shredding contest as well as free lunch,” VanDyke said prior to the event. “Attendees are also able to shred their consumer know-how by getting expert advice on a wide variety of topics, including marine safety and how to choose a life jacket.”
Throughout the event, Hillsborough County Consumer and Veterans Services staff were scheduled to be on hand with expert advice and giveaways in conjunction with Consumer Protection Week.
Here’s the lineup for the day:
Document Shredding – 10 a.m. to noon
Residents may bring up to five containers of personal documents, such as old tax forms, outdated medical records, pay stubs, credit card applications, bank statements, old bills, etc., to be securely shredded onsite. These items cannot be accepted: plastics, CDs, DVDs, x-rays, hard drives, 3-ring binders, binder clips, and similar non-paper items.
Fitness Shred Contest – 11:10 a.m. to noon
Get fitness tips from professional trainers, and compete in the Push-Up/Pull-Up/Sit-Up in 60 Seconds challenge with two age categories: 29 years and under, and 30 years and up. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
Lunch – noon to 12:30 p.m.
Free hot dogs and potato chips, provided by Friends of the County Parks.
Skateboard Shred High Ollie Contest – 1 to 2 p.m.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. in four categories: ages 8 and under, 9 to 12 years old, 13 to 15 years old, and 16 years old and up. Helmets and notarized waivers are required.
For more information about Shred Fest or Consumer Protection Week, go to HCFLGov.net/Consumer, or call (813) 671-7635.
