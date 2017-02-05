5K Charity Run Supports Organ Transplant Patients in Need

Staff Report
LifeLink Legacy Fund® will host the 2nd Annual Love Give Live 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, February 11th, at Water Works Park in downtown Tampa. This family-oriented race promotes the lifesaving message of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, while raising funds for both LifeLink Legacy Fund and Donate Life Florida. LifeLink Legacy Fund provides financial assistance to organ transplant patients in need, and Donate Life Florida oversees Florida’s organ, eye and tissue donor registry, as well as statewide public education to increase donation. This event is being sponsored by several community partner organizations, including Presenting Sponsor, SunTrust Bank.
The race will kick off with opening remarks and a ribbon cutting by Carlos Ruiz. Carlos’s brother, Omar, passed away suddenly in April 2015. Because Omar had designated his wishes to be an organ and tissue donor on Florida’s donor registry, his family honored that decision. Omar was able to save four lives through the donation of his heart, liver and both kidneys; restored the gift of sight to two people through the donation of his corneas; and helped countless others through the gifts of tissue donation. Carlos will share more about his brother’s legacy of donation at next Saturday’s event, including how his own life has been impacted for the better because of Omar’s gifts of life.
Water Works Park is located at 1710 N. Highland Avenue in Tampa. The race will start and finish at Water Works Park, with the race course travelling along downtown’s scenic Riverwalk. Race packet pick-up begins at 6:30AM with race promptly starting at 7:30AM. Race registration fees are $30 for adults and $20 for ages 12 and under. Team registration and fundraising are encouraged, so individuals should feel free to further promote race participation with their friends, family and/or co-workers. All participants will receive a goodie bag, including both a race t-shirt and medal. For additional event details and/or to pre-register online, visit http://run.lifelinklegacyfund.org.
—-
LifeLink Legacy Fund is a 501(c)3 established in 1990 to support LifeLink Foundation’s efforts in organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Over the last twenty-seven years, the LifeLink Legacy Fund has emerged into a boundless support system for pre- and post- transplant patients in need of financial assistance. The Legacy Fund also provides funding for critical research and programs to improve organ and tissue donation and transplantation. To date, the Legacy Fund contributed over $1.5 million to hundreds of individuals in Florida and Georgia.
Donate Life Florida is the statewide alliance of organ, tissue and eye recovery programs in Florida, as well as other interested parties, and is tasked by the state of Florida with overseeing the Joshua Abbott Organ and Tissue Donor Registry. Florida’s donor registry allows Floridians to express their legally binding decision to save lives as a donor, and is funded through contributions made to the state or Donate Life Florida. Support of Florida’s organ, tissue and eye donor registry enhances donation education in Florida, and expands opportunities for Floridians to join the registry when they get or renew their driver license or state identification card, or by visiting the registry online at www.DonateLifeFlorida.org.
