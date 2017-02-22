Apostle Bartholomew Witnesses The Ascension of Jesus

By Kelly Wise Valdes
Apostle Bartholomew, originally from Cana in Galilee outside of Jerusalem, is reported to have been at the actual ascension of Jesus Christ. There has been some skepticism surrounding the ascension, however, it has been reported that Bartholomew was on the scene as a documented eyewitness during the event.
As of now, little is known about Bartholomew. It has been reported that he was originally from a long line of farmers and through farming he became acquainted with Disciple Philip during a commodities trade. His name “Bartholomew” means “son of the furrows” because his father was a well-known farmer.
Sources close to Bartholomew also state that the Disciple Philip originally introduced Bartholomew to Jesus. Bartholomew’s initial reaction to Jesus was skeptical because it is thought that people from Nazareth are unfit for the work of God. Bartholomew was overheard asking, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Philip invited Bartholomew to come and see for himself.
Other eyewitness say that when Bartholomew asked Jesus how he knew him, Jesus said, “I saw you while you were still under the fig tree before Philip called you.” Then Jesus added, “ You will see heaven open, and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man.”
As previously reported, after the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, several eyewitnesses say that Bartholomew was present when Jesus ascended into heaven. Some sources even indicate that Bartholomew also saw Jesus after He was resurrected.
After the ascension, Bartholomew, like the majority of the other apostles, are now on several missionary trips, including some travel to India and Armenia. His close friends also report that he left behind a hand-written copy of the Gospel of Matthew.
Jesus inspired 12 ordinary men to leave their old lives behind and become followers of Him. Among these new followers were fishermen, a tax collector and a revolutionary. The Gospels record the failings, struggles and doubts of these twelve men who followed Jesus. This series will document one of the disciples each month in a fun way in order to learn more about how God turned each man from ordinary to extraordinary.
