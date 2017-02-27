BRANDON WOMAN CLAIMS $1 MILLION PRIZE PLAYING
THE $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER SCRATCH-OFF GAME
TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery announces that Deborah Harvey, 65, of Brandon, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.00.
Harvey purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 3461 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER, features six top prizes of $5 million, 30 prizes of $1 million, and more than $752 million in total cash prizes! This $20 game offers more than 16.8 million winning tickets, and overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 65 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $734 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2015-16.
ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY
The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $31 billion to education and sending more than 750,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 98 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $52.4 billion in prizes and made more than 1,900 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.
# # #
Just Imagine®
February 27, 2017
Brandon Woman Claims $1 Million Prize Playing Scratch-off
BRANDON WOMAN CLAIMS $1 MILLION PRIZE PLAYING
THE $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER SCRATCH-OFF GAME
TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery announces that Deborah Harvey, 65, of Brandon, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.00.
Harvey purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 3461 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER, features six top prizes of $5 million, 30 prizes of $1 million, and more than $752 million in total cash prizes! This $20 game offers more than 16.8 million winning tickets, and overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 65 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $734 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2015-16.
ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY
The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $31 billion to education and sending more than 750,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 98 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $52.4 billion in prizes and made more than 1,900 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.
# # #
Just Imagine®
By Press Release Brandon, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Featured Stories, Press Releases No comments