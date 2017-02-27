Brew Your Own Beer At Bootleggers BrewworX In Brandon

By Michelle Colesanti
Bootleggers BrewworX, Brandon’s only Brewery where you can enjoy craft beer and learn to brew it yourself, invites you to celebrate and participate in this year’s Tampa Bay Beer Week during the first full week of March. Local brewers, distributors, and vendors celebrate beer. This year, why not brew your own?
Before local musicians begin to play and the food truck rallies the food on Sunday, March 5 from 12 Noon-9 p.m., right outside Bootleggers BrewworX, you can get a jump on the hops by creating your own mix under the tutelage of the staff.
Be sure to call ahead and reserve your brewing slot. The brew pub also will host the International Women’s Collaborative Brew Day on Wednesday, March 8.
After home brewing beer together for more than 12 years, Valrico neighbors and friends, Mike Pitts and Shaun Goeckner, bought Bootleggers Brewworx in 2015. Last summer the duo added a pub to Brandon’s only brewery, featuring 30 taps and creating what might be a first for the Tampa Bay Area, a public place to make beer and drink beer under the same roof.
Pitts is an airline pilot and Goeckner, who owns a tech firm, is a self-described beer geek, who can steep, mash and sparge some mean hops.
Bootleggers Brewworx is located at 650 Oakfield Dr. Call 643-9463 or visit http://brewworx.com/.
