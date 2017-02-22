Disney On Ice Presents Newest Show, Worlds of Enchantment

Staff Report
Enter the dazzling world of Disney magic LIVE ON ICE! Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment at Amalie Arena on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Thrill to high-speed stunts as Lightning McQueen and the crew of Disney® Pixar’s Cars race across the ice. Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid’s undersea kingdom. The toys are also back in town with heroic action when Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the Disney® Pixar Toy Story gang escape Sunnyside Daycare in their most daring adventure. Plus, enter the wintery world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love comes from within.
Prior to the performance, get warmed up for the show and be your best with exclusive moves taught by the mouse that started it all at Mickey’s Dance-Along Pre-Show. The backstage warm-up will be brought to the ice.
The skating athletes of Disney On Ice will remind everyone that getting active can help you to be your best. Your whole family will dance and laugh as Mickey Mouse and the Disney On Ice performers teach the audience a new dance routine you will only learn LIVE at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.
From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.
Ages Two and older require ticket. Costumes are not permitted for guests 14 years and older. Show times vary and will be noted on your ticket, so make sure you arrive a few minutes early so you don’t miss a minute of this exciting way to get ready for the show. Amalie Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Ticket prices start at $18. Purchase tickets at www.disneyonice.com/worlds-of-enchantment, Ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.
February 22, 2017
Disney On Ice Presents Newest Show, Worlds of Enchantment
