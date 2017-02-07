District Names Elementary “C” Warren Hope Dawson, Proposes New Boundary Changes

By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County’s newest elementary school, once referred to as “Elementary C”, was recently named the Warren Hope Dawson Elementary School.
Located in the Triple Creek Subdivision in Riverview, just east of Balm Riverview Rd. and north of Triple Creek Blvd., the new school is slated to open in the 2017-18 school year with approximately 950 students and close to 50 classrooms.
More than 280 names that included, U.S. presidents, former school board members, and community activists were submitted to the school board for consideration.
Confident of the selection, the board voted on the name during its regular school board meeting last month.
Dawson, a longtime resident of Hillsborough County, is a well-known attorney, and community activist.
According to school officials, several community members who came to speak highly on behalf of Dawson and commended him for the great work he has done in the community.
Following his graduation from Florida A&M University, Dawson served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a commissioned officer and later attended Howard University School of Law graduating with a Juris Doctor degree.
“I am very happy and humbled for being recognized for years of hard work,” Dawson said after the vote. “I look forward to getting to know the faculty, staff, and students at the school.”
Warren Hope Dawson Elementary School will be a part of Area 8 where Shaylia McRae serves as area superintendent.
“The parents, students, and community partners in Area 8 have supported this entire process with an abundance of submissions,” McRae said adding that the community was really enthusiastic about the opportunity to submit nominations.
Derrick McLaughlin, who was recently appointed principal of the school said, “The construction process is fully underway and we are excited to welcome our students in August.” he said, adding, “I am ready to get started.”
The new school also means more boundary changes affecting students in south Hillsborough County.
The District’s proposal has been revised to retain certain areas surrounding Shadow Run East and Raulerson Road at Stowers.
The new campus will provide relief to students assigned to specific areas within the Collins, Boyette Springs, Sessums, Stowers and Summerfield Elementary School’s attendance boundaries as students are proposed to be reassigned to Warren Hope Dawson.
In December, 2016, HCPS held a meeting to receive community input on the proposed boundary changes at Rodgers Middle School.
ESE services and the HOST program currently offered at each of the schools will continue to be offered.
School officials have also confirmed that the Transportation Department will determine which neighborhoods will be eligible for bus transportation.
The proposed reassignment will not impact students who are currently attending schools through the Choice Options program.
Those interested in exploring other attendance options are asked to visit the Choice website.
Staff is proposing that all students (grades PK-5) in the specified areas are reassigned effective August 2017.
The Proposed boundaries are not final until school board approval, scheduled for February 21, 2017.
For more information about the new school and school choice options please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
February 7, 2017
