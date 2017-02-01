By Michelle Caceres
February 1, 2017
DK’s Outlet In FH Winn Dixie Plaza Wows With Designer Styles
By Michelle Caceres
Savvy shoppers don’t have to drive out of FishHawk to find new name-brand merchandise at rock bottom prices.
The humble exterior of DK’s Outlet, located at 16729 FishHawk Blvd. in the Winn-Dixie-anchored Shops of FishHawk, belies what the store holds inside: an eclectic mix of brand new men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories.
Store manager Kathy Carrillo feels like a kid at Christmas when merchandise shipments come in. “No two shipments are the same so I never know what I’m going to find when I open a box,” she said. “I can find Michael Kors items in the same box as $2.99 kids’ backpacks.”
Frequent shipments mean new merchandise is constantly being added to the racks so it’s always a unique shopping experience. “You’re not buying these brands at these prices anywhere,” said Carrillo. Customers visiting the store in January could have scored a Michael Kors wristlet, an infant christening gown with lace detailing, shoes by Coach, Dansko and Vince Camuto and men’s Nike basketball shorts. Men’s Bugatchi shirts (normally $149.99) were priced at $29.99. A Pure DKNY women’s shirt that retails for $235 was selling for $29.99.
Unlike large department stores, DK’s Outlet has very limited sizes and quantities so don’t put off purchasing a found treasure because it may not be there on your next visit.
Sometimes Carrillo opens a box to find unusual merchandise but that doesn’t mean it won’t be somebody’s treasure. “I once had a customer come in who got really excited about these green football jerseys, I can’t remember the team name,” she said. “He bought them to decorate the walls of his man cave.”
Carrillo adorns the store’s walls with matching ensembles that look like they have come from the pages of a fashion magazine. “I’ve had customers come in and buy the complete outfit right off the wall.”
DK’s Outlet hours: Mondays – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For more information about DK’s Outlet call 409-3521 or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages at DK’s Outlet.
