Eye On Business: Riverview/Apollo Beach

By Michelle Colesanti
A Country Cat House Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award
A Country Cat House has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.
This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.
Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.
A Country Cat House is located at 15501 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Call 654-2287 or visit http://acountrycathousetampa.com/index2.html.
New Owners Celebrate Grand Reopening Of Nail Holics
A ribbon cutting was held for the grand reopening of Nail Holics Spa Grand which is under new ownership. It provides SNS, Gel, Pedicure, Manicure, Acrylic, Waxing, Facials, Eyelash Extensions, Microblading (permanent make up for eyebrows, certified, licensed and insured).
It is the only nail salon in Riverview that does Microblading by Anna Tran, who has 18 years experience and still passionate in what she does. Nail Holics is located at 6427 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Call 677-4222 for an appointment. Visit www.NailHolicsSpa.com.
Holistic Medical Care Clinic Moves To New State Of The Art Location In Brandon
Holistic Medical Care Clinic LLC now has a new central location in Brandon, serving all of Tampa Bay.
Located at 205 W. Morgan St. in Brandon, Holistic Medical Care Clinic will still offer best of class, excellent medical care utilizing integrative medicine, a blend of conventional/Western medicine and complementary therapies. It is a healing-oriented medicine that considers the whole person, including all aspects of lifestyle and emphasizes natural healing methods vs. pharmaco/chemical-based, invasive treatment modality.
Alternative natural procedures include hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) for wound care after plastic surgery or C-section scar recovery or brain neurogenesis; Prolozone/PRP therapy for quick back/shoulder or sports injury repair without the need for surgery; and Ultra-violet, intravenous (UV-IV) light therapy for hard to treat viral/bacterial infections; and Vit C IV ozone treatment as a complementary cancer treatment, among others.
Office Manager Sunny Sia said, “We’ve been successfully healing patients for the past three years at our Apollo Beach location and needed a bigger space to house our new state of the art ETC Bara-med XD hyperbaric oxygen chamber which will be on commission by the end of February.”
New patients are currently being accepted. Please call 398-0470 or visit http://holisticmedicalcare.net.
Dr. Sasha Noe Receives Physician Of The Year Award For 2016
South Shore’s very own Dr. Sasha Noe, was awarded Physician of the Year by the Hillsborough County Osteopathic Society (HCOMS) for 2016. She has been a resident of the Tampa Bay Area for the past 22 years and has lived in and served her community in the South Shore Region and surrounding cities for the last 15 years. She has received numerous local, regional and national awards in her career in research, academia and medicine and currently serves as the President of the Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society and the Public Relations Committee for the American Colleges of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
She is the owner of Apollo Beach Family Medical Center and Direct Family Care, LLC which is the first Direct Primary Care practice in Southern Hillsborough County.
For more information, visit www.directfamilycare.com or on follow her on social media @DrSashaNoe
Dave and Susan Ackley New Franchise Owners For Cruise Planners
Dave and Susan Ackley have joined Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the industry. The Ackleys’ now offer travelers exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, private cruise sales, as well as cabin upgrades and special amenities such as shore excursions, discounted fares, travel gifts and more. As a Cruise Planners travel advisor, they also provide specialized land vacation and tour packages to the most sought-after destinations around the world.
“As a Cruise Planners franchise, we sell complete vacation packages from exotic getaways to romantic retreats and culturally-immersive European experiences to customized African safaris and of course cruises,” Susan Ackley said. “Some people want to go on a cruise one year, and then a land-based vacation the next – we offer them a one-stop-shop with a personalized touch.”
Cruise Planners offers special programs for both American Express card holders and non-card holders, offering even more added value to vacationers.
Grand Re-Opening Of Phoenix House Expands Capacity To Treat Substance Use Disorders
Phoenix House Florida hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand re-opening of its recently renovated outpatient facility for adolescents and adults in December 2016. The Heartwood Campus is located at 510 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. A reception followed the ceremony and tours were available throughout the afternoon.
“To best meet the increased demand for treatment throughout Hillsborough County, Phoenix House’s location in this multifaceted medical complex allows us to double our treatment capacity as well as to expand our hours and programs to meet the unprecedented need for access to treatment by the diverse population we serve,” said Clinical Director Sonya Bufe.
Phoenix House is committed to promoting long-term health throughout our communities for individuals struggling with substance use disorders through an approach focused on all aspects of wellness−from prevention to recovery to physical fitness to emotional and psychological wellbeing. Heartwood Campus’s location in this medical complex provides patients with access to additional healthcare resources and reinforces the fact that substance use disorder is a treatable biological brain disease from which patients can recover, while also reducing the stigma often associated with the disorder.
Phoenix House Heartwood Campus provides evidence-based outpatient and intensive outpatient substance use treatment to adolescents and adults, including whole health and wellness activities.
Services available include: comprehensive assessment; individual, group, and family counseling; psycho-educational therapy groups; case management; life-skills education; drug testing and recreational activities that teach people ways to have fun while sober. CARF-accredited programs offer individualized treatment protocols utilizing evidence-based practices to meet the needs of each patient.
For more information, visit www.phoenixhouse.org/locations/florida/brandon-center/ or call 844-517-2382.
Little Harbor Resort Hosts Chocolate & Vine Outdoor Market
On Saturday, February 11 from 4-9 p.m., Jen’s Market and Little Harbor Resort/Harborside Suites will host the Chocolate & Vine Outdoor Market at 536 Bahia Beach Dr. in Ruskin. The event will be along the cobblestone walkway between Harborside Suites and the Marina, overlooking the water and beach sunset. There will be live music by Frank Hewlett featuring songs from the 60’s to 90’s.
Over 50 vendors with arts, crafts, coastal decor, resort style apparel, natural bath and body products can make your valentine easy to shop for. Grab a bite to eat from one of the food concessions; Sunset Grill will have a cash bar for drinks too. Pick up some fresh/flash frozen fish and seafood for your valentine dinner – so don’t forget a cooler. The event and parking are free.
Doretha Edgecomb to be Honored at YMCA Signature Event
Former Hillsborough County School Board Member Doretha Edgecomb will receive the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s 2017 Community Impact Award on Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m. The Regions Community Impact Dinner will be emceed by 10 News WTSP News Anchor Reginald Roundtree at the Pepin’s Hospitality Centre at 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa. Nearly 500 guests will enjoy dinner, awards presentations and videos showcasing the Tampa YMCA’s real impact on community members.
The Tampa YMCA recognizes and thanks Doretha for her dedication and positive impact on Tampa Bay residents. Previous recipients of the Community Impact Award include Richard Gonzmart, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioners Ken Hagan and Sandra Murman, former Florida CFO Alex Sink, former Tampa Mayor Pam Iorio and former Hillsborough County Superintendent MaryEllen Elia.
To make a donation and RSVP for the Regions Community Impact Dinner, contact virginia.liddell@tampaymca.org or 224-9622 ext. 1281.
February 13, 2017
Eye On Business: Riverview/Apollo Beach
