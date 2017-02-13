FishHawk Wolves To Host Fourth Annual Golf Classic Fundraising Tournament

By Tamas Mondovics
The FishHawk Baseball Club (FBC) Wolves and Ostingers Baseball Academy (OBA) now gearing up to host its annual Wolves Golf Classic tournament.
For the fourth time since the founding of the FishHawk Wolves in 2011, the Golf tourney, is scheduled for Friday, March 10 at the Bloomingdale Golfer’s Club in Valrico and is geared toward raising money to cover the expenses for the Wolves.
FBC Wolves is a Florida recognized travel baseball program located in Lithia, which sports seven teams competing at the 8U-14U age levels. This year they have teamed up with nationally recognized OBA, which is headed by their Director of Baseball Coach Jimmy Osting.
“We are seeking support and hoping for a sizable turnout for the event,” said Coach Chuck Harman who is in his fifth season at the club.”
The Wolves Golf Classic is an event to raise money that will be invested back into the development of Wolves players to assist their growth.”
Harman emphasized that to help its talented players continue to compete at the elite level, the Board of Directors identified a few areas, such as facilities, travel expenses and instruction that requires both short and long term support.
Seeking participation for the tourney and community support, the program pointed to the continued training at the OBA facility, located in Lithia. The academy is an indoor facility for Wolves/OBA players, which gives them full access to professional training by former professional players.
This extensive training opportunity is one of the key differences between Wolves/OBA teams and other travel baseball organizations.
“We would like to provide more resources to players that wish to develop into elite athletes,” Harman said, adding that these would include additional time with professional baseball instructors, strength and conditioning coaches and sports nutrition.
Harman is confident that support of local community fundraising events like the upcoming Golf Classic will continue to make the FishHawk Wolves and OBA teams a travel baseball program that the community will be proud of.
Registration for the four man best ball scramble format tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m., Shotgun Start at 12 Noon.
The day is scheduled to include a closest to the pin, longest drive, hole-in-one, and a putting contest, along with live auction and door prizes. A banquet dinner will immediately follow play.
To register for the tourney or for more information about the FishHawk Wolves Travel Baseball program, please visit www.fhwolvesgolf.com. or www.fhwolves.com.
February 13, 2017
FishHawk Wolves To Host Fourth Annual Golf Classic Fundraising Tournament
By Tamas Mondovics
The FishHawk Baseball Club (FBC) Wolves and Ostingers Baseball Academy (OBA) now gearing up to host its annual Wolves Golf Classic tournament.
For the fourth time since the founding of the FishHawk Wolves in 2011, the Golf tourney, is scheduled for Friday, March 10 at the Bloomingdale Golfer’s Club in Valrico and is geared toward raising money to cover the expenses for the Wolves.
FBC Wolves is a Florida recognized travel baseball program located in Lithia, which sports seven teams competing at the 8U-14U age levels. This year they have teamed up with nationally recognized OBA, which is headed by their Director of Baseball Coach Jimmy Osting.
“We are seeking support and hoping for a sizable turnout for the event,” said Coach Chuck Harman who is in his fifth season at the club.”
The Wolves Golf Classic is an event to raise money that will be invested back into the development of Wolves players to assist their growth.”
Harman emphasized that to help its talented players continue to compete at the elite level, the Board of Directors identified a few areas, such as facilities, travel expenses and instruction that requires both short and long term support.
Seeking participation for the tourney and community support, the program pointed to the continued training at the OBA facility, located in Lithia. The academy is an indoor facility for Wolves/OBA players, which gives them full access to professional training by former professional players.
This extensive training opportunity is one of the key differences between Wolves/OBA teams and other travel baseball organizations.
“We would like to provide more resources to players that wish to develop into elite athletes,” Harman said, adding that these would include additional time with professional baseball instructors, strength and conditioning coaches and sports nutrition.
Harman is confident that support of local community fundraising events like the upcoming Golf Classic will continue to make the FishHawk Wolves and OBA teams a travel baseball program that the community will be proud of.
Registration for the four man best ball scramble format tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m., Shotgun Start at 12 Noon.
The day is scheduled to include a closest to the pin, longest drive, hole-in-one, and a putting contest, along with live auction and door prizes. A banquet dinner will immediately follow play.
To register for the tourney or for more information about the FishHawk Wolves Travel Baseball program, please visit www.fhwolvesgolf.com. or www.fhwolves.com.
By Tamas Mondovics Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Sports No comments