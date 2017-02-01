Lynn Barber, Hillsborough County Extension
For information about these holiday gems, please see the University of Florida publications, “Poinsettias at a Glance” by Sydney Park Brown, http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/ep349,
“Amaryllis” by Sydney Park Brown and Robert J. Black, and “Colorful Christmas Cactus Care” by Dan Culbert at: okeechobee.ifas.ufl.edu/News%20columns/Christmas%20Cactus.htm
from which information contained in this article was adapted.
For information about the nine principles of the Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM Program or for assistance with gardening-related questions, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County at 813-744-5519, visit our website at: http://hillsborough.ifas.ufl.edu for upcoming workshops.
Get The Dirt With Florida Yard Expert: How To Care For Your Holiday Plants
For information about these holiday gems, please see the University of Florida publications, “Poinsettias at a Glance” by Sydney Park Brown, http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/ep349,
“Amaryllis” by Sydney Park Brown and Robert J. Black, and “Colorful Christmas Cactus Care” by Dan Culbert at: okeechobee.ifas.ufl.edu/News%20columns/Christmas%20Cactus.htm
from which information contained in this article was adapted.
For information about the nine principles of the Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM Program or for assistance with gardening-related questions, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County at 813-744-5519, visit our website at: http://hillsborough.ifas.ufl.edu for upcoming workshops.
