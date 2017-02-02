HOA: Sunday Market And Prizes Will Be Awarded For Community Chili Cook-Off

By Kate Quesada
Check Out the FishHawk Market
This month’s FishHawk Market is taking place on Sunday, February 5, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Park Square. There are at least 40 vendors scheduled to attend this monthly event selling items such as fresh vegetables, fruits, domestic and imported cheeses, breads, baked goods, jams, jellies, herbs, honey, jewelry, home decor and more. The market takes place the first Sunday of every month from October-May from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, contact the Resident Services Office at 657-6629.
Registration Open for FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off
Who doesn’t love garden-fresh, homemade, mouth-watering chili? Whether you love to cook it or love to eat it, there are two ways to play at the 11th Annual FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off taking place Saturday, February 25 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. There is no fee to enter chili which will be tasted by fans from throughout the community.
Three prizes will be awarded in each of the two categories, Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice. Individuals, teams and business owners are welcome to participate.
For a $5 fee, residents receive a spoon, tasting cup and one vote to determine the chili champs.
Chili cooks will start serving at 12 Noon and voting will end at 1:30 p.m. The award ceremony will take place at 1:45 p.m.
For details or to register as a cook, contact Susan Parvin at 657-6629, email sparvin@fhrhoa.com or visit www.fishhawkconnect.com.
