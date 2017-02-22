Hooked On Christian Books: To Give Or Not To Give…Up

By Kelly Wise Valdes
The season on Lent begins on Wednesday, March 1 and ends on Easter Sunday, 40 days later. We all associate Lent with giving up something we enjoy, but Lent can be a fantastic opportunity to grow spiritually. This year we invite you to do something different. Take this time to start a family tradition and spend each day of lent having a family devotion. Maybe decide as family to all give up the same thing, such as television, desserts, or electronics. Use this season of Lent to reflect on the upcoming Easter celebration. Some of the books listed below can provide more insight in how to approach Lent 2017.
Give Up Something Bad for Lent:
A Lenten Study for Adults
By: James W. Moore
During Lent many people give up things they love. But what about going deeper and banishing bad habits such as envy, jealousy, gossip and negative thinking? In this book, readers will find Scripture verses, personal readings, reflection questions and prayers empower positive personal changes.
Lenten Survival Guide for Kids: I am Supposed to Do What?!
By: Peter Celano
Religious traditions may confuse kids, especially if they don’t understand the meaning. Instead of focusing on what you might give up, take time to consider why you are doing it. This book includes great tips, including 40 days of survival tactics and practices that are helpful for making the most of Lent. Recommended for ages 7 to 11.
Give It Up! A Lenten Study for Adults
By: Dottie Escobedo-Frank
Engage in spiritual practices and grow in faith during Lent. This book will prepare your heart as you move through the Lenten season and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Each study includes a brief reflection related to the theme, discussion questions, a focus for the week and a prayer.
Bring Lent to Life: Activities & Reflections for Your Family
By: Kathleen M. Basi
Don’t just give something up for Lent. Gather your family and enjoy this Lent. Embark on the adventure of practicing Lent in new ways. This book will outline crafts, family outings, recipes and other activities to help reveal the meaning of Lent.
By Kelly Wise Valdes Author, Christian Voice Monthly No comments