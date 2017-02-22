Hot Off The Christian News Wire: 2017 March

By Kelly Wise Valdes
Tim Tebow Hosts Night to Shine, Impacting Thousands of Disabled Young People
Christian athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow recently took part in the third annual Night to Shine, an event that provides a special night for 75,000 young people with disabilities. The event was sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and took place in February.
The foundation’s Website describes the event as “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.”
A number of locations around the world held these special prom night events, including one in Haiti, Albania, Canada, Ecuador, New Zealand, the Philippines, and one in all 50 U.S. states.
Tebow was busy flying all over the U.S., as well as Haiti, to attend as many of these events as possible. He made it to five proms, including one in Clermont, Florida where he interacted with a young lady named Abby Dowell, who has Down Syndrome. For more information, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.
Pastor Who Made History in the Indy 500 in 2016 is Back for the Race in 2017 with a Unifying Message
Last May, Rev. Will Marotti became the first active pastor in history to lead a team to the Indianapolis 500. In 2016, The Marotti Racing car #77 qualified 10th for the 100 year. anniversary of the Indy 500 and eventually finishing 12th. Now Marotti is entering the 2017 running of the Indy 500 with a special car and a special message.
Considered the most famous race, the Indy 500 takes place on Memorial Day Weekend each year and has over 400,000 in attendance with upwards of 8-10 million viewers who watch live on television.
This large audience is why the racing pastor wants to use his special car and message for God’s glory. Recognizing the great division in America following the most recent presidential election, Marotti wants to bring unity to the United States. He is seeking traditional sponsorships to help with funding and also is launching a national crowd funding campaign with through IndieGoGo. Supporters will receive anything from commemorative shirts, to a private dinner with the team and driver to actually waving the green flag for the qualifying attempt of the car. For more information, visit www.MarottiRacing.com.
Several Christian Artists Recognized At Grammys
A number of Christian artists received awards during the recent Grammy Awards, including gospel singer Kirk Franklin, country gospel singers Joey and Rory Feek, and Chance the Rapper.
Chance the Rapper won an award for Best New Artist and in his acceptance speech, Chance said, “Glory be to God. I claim this victory in the name of the Lord!”
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin also won at the Grammys. He was awarded for the year’s Best Gospel Album for “Losing My Religion,” and with Best Gospel Performance Song for “God Provides.”
The album “Hymns” by Joey and Rory Feek won a Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album. The award was bittersweet for Rory Feek as his wife and music partner Joey passed away last March from cancer. She was 40.
February 22, 2017
Hot Off The Christian News Wire: 2017 March
