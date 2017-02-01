JW Tree Service Goes Out On A Limb For Its Tree Customers

By Nick Nahas
Troy Alexander had some good fortune come his way about a year and a half ago when he purchased JW Tree Service, LLC, from Tim Bracewell. He had spent 13 years building the company into a respected leader in the tree trimming industry in Hillsborough County, even winning the Best of Florida Award in 2012, and needed someone to take the reins.
The company specializes in tree and stump removal services, as well as crane and bobcat work, land clearing and tree trimming. “I just love it. I love the outdoors and making people happy,” said Alexander. “Coming to people’s houses and making them happy about the new look of their home, that’s the excitement I get from this job.”
Alexander said most of his business comes from referrals because making sure his customers are happy is a top priority. “If you have an unhappy customer, you’re only as good as your last job,” he said. He said trimming and pruning are always done properly to enhance the beauty of the trees and to maintain stability, ensuring their future health. He adds that dangerous limbs or trees are removed safely by experienced crews that are licensed and insured. “Our goals are to be safe and do a good job,” he said.
There are many things to understand for the safe removal of trees, Alexander said, including physics, biology, cutting techniques, experience and the importance of properly maintained tools. He encourages people to plan ahead for dangerous tree removal. “Don’t let a tree fall unexpectedly,” he said.
If you do experience an unexpected tree falling, JW Tree Service also offers emergency tree removal service, as well as hurricane and disaster clean up. Sometimes the devastation caused by a storm can be overwhelming for a homeowner and Alexander and his company can help ease that burden. “We go out on a limb to serve you!” is their company slogan.
Alexander has lived in the Fishhawk area for 16 years. He came from Wisconsin where he owned a large business that he sold for a profit before moving to Florida and working for a car body shop, Dent Houdini, which was later taken over by his son. Family plays an important role in Alexander’s life. In the ad picture for the company, it shows him with his two dogs and his daughter, Emily.
Free estimate at www.jwtreeserviceflorida.com or call 601-7091.
