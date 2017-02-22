Local Christian News: 2017 March

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Lenten Morning of Retreat – Re-Discovering Jesus Through Prayer
Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center will be hosting a Lenten Morning of Retreat on Wednesday, March 8, following the 8 a.m.Mass in the Conesa Center. Fr. Joel M. Kovanis and Fr. Brian McColl will present a teaching followed by prayer and discussion, including the sorrowful mysteries of the Rosary and the Stations of the Cross. The retreat is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.popcc.org or call 634-2328.
2017 Corvette Grand Sport Raffle
You could own a brand new Corvette Grand Sport for as little as $5. The red Corvette Grand Sport will be raffled off on Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m. at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds.
This 2017 model, valued at about $70,000, includes the following features:
Tickets for the drawing are $5 each and are available for purchase through March 12 at https://stingraychevroletraffle.com and at the Stingray Chevrolet dealership located off exit 22 on I-4 in Plant City. Tickets can also be purchased all 11 days of the Florida Strawberry Festival at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the event grounds.
This opportunity is made possible by Steve and Susan Hurley of Stingray Chevrolet, who have donated a vehicle for this raffle for the past eight years. All proceeds from the raffle benefit Unity in the Community, a Plant City organization that contributes to local youth organizations and other groups who provide assistance to underprivileged families.
Guardian ad Litem Program Seeks Volunteers
How can you help over 3,600 abused and neglected children? Start with one. Hundreds of Child Advocates are urgently needed. These children need a caring person to stand up and be their ‘voice’ in the courtroom and to advocate for them in the child welfare system.
As a child advocate, the Guardian ad Litem visits the child/children every month, becomes familiar with the circumstances regarding the family, and makes recommendations to the court to help ensure the child/children remain in a safe and stable environment.
Attend an information session at one of the following locations:
Thursday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 100 in Brandon and Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
For more information, call 272-5110 or visit www.galtampa.org.
Enjoy Inspirational Country Music At Rugged Cross Youth Ranch
Come out for some inspirational country music on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at Rugged Cross Youth Ranch, located at 21 Corbett Rd. in Lithia.
The concert will featuring Mike Holmes, Nashville recording artist Jayc Harold, Country Music Hall of Fame Richard Kiser, Travis Lewis, Jack Cooper, David Speagle, Paul Bovee, Dan Sullivan, Comedian Juanita Lolita, God’s Company and K’lyn. For more information, call 967-3046.
Spirited Toastmasters Open House
Spirited Toastmasters meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. at Saint Stephen School, 10424 St Stephen Cir, in Riverview. Anyone can drop in to see how Toastmasters can help improve your speaking and leadership skills in a friendly and supporting environment. Visitors are welcome to attend Spirited Toastmasters’ Open House on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. More information can be found at http://1529878.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Impact Hosts Auditions for Impact’s Got Talent
The third annual Impact’s Got Talent 2017 will be held on Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School.
Grades K-12 are encouraged to audition for this fun-filled event. Singers, dancers, musicians, theater, soloist, groups are all welcome. Grand prize is $250. Trophies will be awarded to 1st & 2nd place in each category as well as prizes for certain awards.
Acts must be three minutes or under and you must audition with the act you would be performing the night of the event. You may audition a cappella or with a track. Contestants selected for the event will be asked to pay a registration fee of $15 per person (solos & duets), $10 each person for groups of three or more to help offset the cost of trophies and prizes. Auditions will take place on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Visit www.WhatIsImpact.com or contact Ali Kagey at 454-9125 or alikagey@whatisimpact.com for an appointment time.
Teen IMPACT is a group of high school teens committed to saying YES to healthy relationships and a positive future by saying NO to premarital sex, drugs, tobacco and alcohol.
Teen Impact Accepting Applications For Summer Staff
Join the Teen IMPACT Presentation Team where you will learn and present educational skits on the benefits of healthy relationships. Students may earn Bright Futures Hours for participation. Applications are available at www.whatisimpact.com/events. Application deadline if Friday, March 31. Teen IMPACT is a group of high school teens committed to saying YES to healthy relationships and a positive future by saying NO to premarital sex, drugs, tobacco and alcohol.
Whistle Stop Crop Scrapbooking Event
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is hosting its Whistle Stop Crop on Friday, March 31from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.& Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Registration fees include workspace and for Friday dinner at 6:30 p.m. and snacks. For Saturday, a light breakfast, lunch and a dessert buffet. You must bring your own supplies. Registration fees for both days is $55 (Friday only $25, Saturday only $30); Early registration (by March 24) is $45.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Holy Innocents summer mission trips. It will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Call 689-3130.
February 22, 2017
Local Christian News: 2017 March
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Lenten Morning of Retreat – Re-Discovering Jesus Through Prayer
Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center will be hosting a Lenten Morning of Retreat on Wednesday, March 8, following the 8 a.m.Mass in the Conesa Center. Fr. Joel M. Kovanis and Fr. Brian McColl will present a teaching followed by prayer and discussion, including the sorrowful mysteries of the Rosary and the Stations of the Cross. The retreat is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.popcc.org or call 634-2328.
2017 Corvette Grand Sport Raffle
You could own a brand new Corvette Grand Sport for as little as $5. The red Corvette Grand Sport will be raffled off on Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m. at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds.
This 2017 model, valued at about $70,000, includes the following features:
Tickets for the drawing are $5 each and are available for purchase through March 12 at https://stingraychevroletraffle.com and at the Stingray Chevrolet dealership located off exit 22 on I-4 in Plant City. Tickets can also be purchased all 11 days of the Florida Strawberry Festival at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the event grounds.
This opportunity is made possible by Steve and Susan Hurley of Stingray Chevrolet, who have donated a vehicle for this raffle for the past eight years. All proceeds from the raffle benefit Unity in the Community, a Plant City organization that contributes to local youth organizations and other groups who provide assistance to underprivileged families.
Guardian ad Litem Program Seeks Volunteers
How can you help over 3,600 abused and neglected children? Start with one. Hundreds of Child Advocates are urgently needed. These children need a caring person to stand up and be their ‘voice’ in the courtroom and to advocate for them in the child welfare system.
As a child advocate, the Guardian ad Litem visits the child/children every month, becomes familiar with the circumstances regarding the family, and makes recommendations to the court to help ensure the child/children remain in a safe and stable environment.
Attend an information session at one of the following locations:
Thursday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 100 in Brandon and Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
For more information, call 272-5110 or visit www.galtampa.org.
Enjoy Inspirational Country Music At Rugged Cross Youth Ranch
Come out for some inspirational country music on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at Rugged Cross Youth Ranch, located at 21 Corbett Rd. in Lithia.
The concert will featuring Mike Holmes, Nashville recording artist Jayc Harold, Country Music Hall of Fame Richard Kiser, Travis Lewis, Jack Cooper, David Speagle, Paul Bovee, Dan Sullivan, Comedian Juanita Lolita, God’s Company and K’lyn. For more information, call 967-3046.
Spirited Toastmasters Open House
Spirited Toastmasters meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. at Saint Stephen School, 10424 St Stephen Cir, in Riverview. Anyone can drop in to see how Toastmasters can help improve your speaking and leadership skills in a friendly and supporting environment. Visitors are welcome to attend Spirited Toastmasters’ Open House on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. More information can be found at http://1529878.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Impact Hosts Auditions for Impact’s Got Talent
The third annual Impact’s Got Talent 2017 will be held on Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School.
Grades K-12 are encouraged to audition for this fun-filled event. Singers, dancers, musicians, theater, soloist, groups are all welcome. Grand prize is $250. Trophies will be awarded to 1st & 2nd place in each category as well as prizes for certain awards.
Acts must be three minutes or under and you must audition with the act you would be performing the night of the event. You may audition a cappella or with a track. Contestants selected for the event will be asked to pay a registration fee of $15 per person (solos & duets), $10 each person for groups of three or more to help offset the cost of trophies and prizes. Auditions will take place on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Visit www.WhatIsImpact.com or contact Ali Kagey at 454-9125 or alikagey@whatisimpact.com for an appointment time.
Teen IMPACT is a group of high school teens committed to saying YES to healthy relationships and a positive future by saying NO to premarital sex, drugs, tobacco and alcohol.
Teen Impact Accepting Applications For Summer Staff
Join the Teen IMPACT Presentation Team where you will learn and present educational skits on the benefits of healthy relationships. Students may earn Bright Futures Hours for participation. Applications are available at www.whatisimpact.com/events. Application deadline if Friday, March 31. Teen IMPACT is a group of high school teens committed to saying YES to healthy relationships and a positive future by saying NO to premarital sex, drugs, tobacco and alcohol.
Whistle Stop Crop Scrapbooking Event
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is hosting its Whistle Stop Crop on Friday, March 31from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.& Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Registration fees include workspace and for Friday dinner at 6:30 p.m. and snacks. For Saturday, a light breakfast, lunch and a dessert buffet. You must bring your own supplies. Registration fees for both days is $55 (Friday only $25, Saturday only $30); Early registration (by March 24) is $45.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Holy Innocents summer mission trips. It will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Call 689-3130.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Christian Voice Monthly, Community No comments