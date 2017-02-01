Patsy Cline Tribute Show Returns To Plant City

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
On Saturday, February 11, the Florida Opry will present an encore performance of A Tribute To Patsy Cline starring Barbara VanEycken. Advance tickets for the event are just $15 for adults and $8 for students. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be obtained by calling 757-9226. This show has sold out in the past, so get your tickets now. If any tickets remain, they will be sold at the door on the day of the performance for $18.
The Florida Opry shows take place in the historic 1914 Plant City High School Community Center located at 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. The Plant City High School Community Center is on the National Register For Historic Places. This show is sponsored by the East Hillsborough Historical Society.
VanEycken has received rave reviews for her show. “I created this show after seeing a national tour tribute show. I became impressed and inspired by Patsy’s pioneering spirit at a time when the country music world was primarily all male,” said VanEycken. “In my opinion, her voice and her songs are what keep her a star even today. My career as a performer is double that of Patsy’s short six -year career, but her songs live on,” added Van Eycken. Over 50 years after Patsy Cline’s untimely death, this musical tribute is an ode to the pioneering queen of country music who was one of the first female cross-over artists. The show traces her life and career from honky-tonk performer to country music stardom to cross-over pop artist to her death at age 30.
VanEycken comes from a New York musical family. Both her father and grandmother were professional singers in New York. VanEycken began her musical career in community theatre in New York and appeared off-Broadway.
“I created my one -woman tribute to Patsy Cline and have toured the southeast United States since 2002. It has been a dream come true to be able to share the life of Patsy with thousands of happy audience members,” said VanEycken.
The Florida Opry has been in existence for over 20 years. It provides outstanding family entertainment including a variety of live country music, foot-stomping bluegrass music, gospel music and more.
For information visit www.thefloridaopry.com or call 757-9226.
February 1, 2017
Patsy Cline Tribute Show Returns To Plant City
With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
On Saturday, February 11, the Florida Opry will present an encore performance of A Tribute To Patsy Cline starring Barbara VanEycken. Advance tickets for the event are just $15 for adults and $8 for students. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be obtained by calling 757-9226. This show has sold out in the past, so get your tickets now. If any tickets remain, they will be sold at the door on the day of the performance for $18.
The Florida Opry shows take place in the historic 1914 Plant City High School Community Center located at 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. The Plant City High School Community Center is on the National Register For Historic Places. This show is sponsored by the East Hillsborough Historical Society.
VanEycken has received rave reviews for her show. “I created this show after seeing a national tour tribute show. I became impressed and inspired by Patsy’s pioneering spirit at a time when the country music world was primarily all male,” said VanEycken. “In my opinion, her voice and her songs are what keep her a star even today. My career as a performer is double that of Patsy’s short six -year career, but her songs live on,” added Van Eycken. Over 50 years after Patsy Cline’s untimely death, this musical tribute is an ode to the pioneering queen of country music who was one of the first female cross-over artists. The show traces her life and career from honky-tonk performer to country music stardom to cross-over pop artist to her death at age 30.
VanEycken comes from a New York musical family. Both her father and grandmother were professional singers in New York. VanEycken began her musical career in community theatre in New York and appeared off-Broadway.
“I created my one -woman tribute to Patsy Cline and have toured the southeast United States since 2002. It has been a dream come true to be able to share the life of Patsy with thousands of happy audience members,” said VanEycken.
The Florida Opry has been in existence for over 20 years. It provides outstanding family entertainment including a variety of live country music, foot-stomping bluegrass music, gospel music and more.
For information visit www.thefloridaopry.com or call 757-9226.
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Bloomingdale/FishHawk No comments