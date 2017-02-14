Plant & Rummage Sale, Community Food Drive & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Peace Poster Contest
Deisy Lopez was the first prize winner when The Sun City Center Lions Club recently sponsored a Peace Poster Contest at RCMI Leadership Academy in Wimauma.
Riverview Residents Win Free Movie Passes At Soon To Open Goodrich Theater
Goodrich Theaters are getting ready to open and recently offered free movie passes for one year. Stephen and Lacie Krantz were recent winners.
According to Lacie, “My husband and I are beyond thrilled to win tickets for a year. We have been married 17 years and have lived in the Riverview area for five years. My husband (Stephen) is a k9 police officer who spends his days protecting Tampa from bombs. I on the other hand am a stay at home mom of two wonderful girls who I homeschool. She is excited to be able to have a weekly date night at the movies. “What better way to celebrate 17 years of marriage then seeing a new movie every week for a year. We feel completely blessed beyond words.”
Goodrich Theaters are located at 10550 East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton.
Riverview Garden Club Plant & Rummage Sale
On Saturday, February 25, the Riverview Garden Club will hold its annual Plant & Rummage sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out. Cash only. Clothing, toys jewelry, household items, baked goods and half priced plants will be available. Admission and parking are free. It is located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview.
Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Honors Members
At the January meeting of the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) 12 members were honored for their 10 or more years of devotion, support of and service to ABWC.
Those honored for 10 years and their club involvement were: Terry Antiporda, Frances Conner, ,Disa Hjaltason, Lynn Lucido , Carolyn (Seel) Lundy, Grace McKee ,Judith Dufault, Judy Motta, and Catherine Goodrich-Gusler.
Membership ($25) in ABWC is open to all women in Apollo Beach and surrounding communities. For information contact: Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580 or email claudiagassett @me.com. Visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.
Summerfield Community Spring Yard Sale
Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 25 for the 16th Summerfield Community Spring Yard Sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. sponsored by the Ladies’ Club.
Turn clutter and unwanted items into extra dollars. Sell your unwanted items in the spring community yard sale.
The cost is $4 in advance and $5 the day of sale (for advertising expenses). To sign up in advance visit the community center, sign the book, pay $4 and receive a tag to place on your mailbox. For those unable to pay in advance the cost is $5 and ladies club members will be around to collect on the day of the sale.
As always please be respectful of your neighbors when it comes to parking cars and do not block neighbor’s driveways or park on lawns. Traffic is very heavy the day of the sale everyone needs to work together to make this a pleasant and successful for all homeowners.
Businesses Gather For Have A Heart Food Drive
JSA Medical Group, The Observer News, Winn-Dixie Supermarkets in Sun City Center and Ruskin, and M&M Printing Co. are co-sponsoring a Community-Wide to benefit local food banks in the South Shore area through the end of February. All items must be non-perishable and can include hygiene and baby care items.
Local food banks benefiting are: RiverStone Church, Calvary Lutheran Community Cupboard, The Lord’s Lighthouse, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Good Samaritan Mission Beth-El Mission, and St. Anne Catholic Church.
You can drop of items at two locations of JSA Medical Group at 787 Cortaro Dr. in Sun City Center and 781 Cypress Creek Blvd. Sun City Center both from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Winn Dixie at 4445 SCC Blvd. in Sun City Center and 1023 U.S. Hwy 41 in Ruskin will also serve as drop off points.
Upcoming Riverview Woman’s Club Luncheons And Events
Monthly Luncheon for Riverview Women’s Club will take place Wednesday, February 15, March 15, and April 19 – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Monthly luncheon, St. Joseph’s Hospital South, Riverview, in the Franciscan II Conference room, $15 with RSVP by Friday before meeting.
Drag Queen Bingo: Includes dinner, bingo, cash bar and drag queen show, featuring men from the community. Tickets are $40 or $350 for reserved table with 8 seats. Thursday, March 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m. at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.Contact RiverviewWomansClub@gmail.com.
