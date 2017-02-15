Please keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old with Asperger’s Syndrome. Jenna Irmler was discovered missing from her Bloomingdale home at 5 am this morning and was last seen at 9 p.m. last night. She is 5′ 2″ tall, she weighs 130 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, and black sweatpants that have a pink stripe on the side. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.
February 15, 2017
Please Help Find Missing Bloomingdale Child
