Remi’s Minis Gourmet Coffee and Donut Shop Is Set To Open In Winthrop Town Center

By Kathy L. Collins
Who doesn’t like a good, tasty donut? If you are one of the millions who cannot resist a donut, then head over to Remi’s Minis, Inc. located in Winthrop Town Center in Riverview. Remi’s Minis is owned and operated by long time Riverview residents, Ben and Christy Chambless.
Remi’s Minis is not your ordinary, run of the mill coffee and donut shop. For one thing, it is housed in a refurbished 1963 Airstream Travel Trailer- yeah the old silver bullets! Second, it is situated in a great community, Winthrop Town Center in front of the Art Factory at Winthrop Arts.
At Remi’s Minis you can get a delicious vanilla cake donut topped with delicious ingredients such as maple icing with bacon, Nutella with fresh strawberries and even toasted coconut and caramel. During holidays, seasonal favorites will be offered.
Remi’s Minis will also serve locally roasted Blind Tiger coffee. You can get espresso based beverages such as latte, brewed coffee and nitrogen-infused cold brew. Ben and Christy plan to locally source the majority of the ingredients used.
Ben and Christy came up with the idea for a mini donut and coffee shop when they were traveling in California. Ben explained, “We go out there a couple of times a year and are always fascinated by the success of the donut and food truck industry. So, we thought we would give it a try, but with our own twist.” Ben added, “We decided to find and outfit a vintage Airstream travel trailer.”
The name, Remi’s Minis, comes from the Chambless’ adopted dog, Remi. They adopted him from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Remi was found tied to a tree and had been shot over 30 times in the head and face with a BB gun. Remi’s lovable face is perfect for the logo. As a thanks to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, customers will be asked to round up their order and the difference will be donated each month.
Remi’s Minis will officially open in late February. Remi’s Minis will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.
For more information, please visit www.remisminis.com or call 525-7282 and make sure to like them on Facebook at Remi’s Minis, Inc.
February 9, 2017
Remi’s Minis Gourmet Coffee and Donut Shop Is Set To Open In Winthrop Town Center
By Kathy L. Collins
Who doesn’t like a good, tasty donut? If you are one of the millions who cannot resist a donut, then head over to Remi’s Minis, Inc. located in Winthrop Town Center in Riverview. Remi’s Minis is owned and operated by long time Riverview residents, Ben and Christy Chambless.
Remi’s Minis is not your ordinary, run of the mill coffee and donut shop. For one thing, it is housed in a refurbished 1963 Airstream Travel Trailer- yeah the old silver bullets! Second, it is situated in a great community, Winthrop Town Center in front of the Art Factory at Winthrop Arts.
At Remi’s Minis you can get a delicious vanilla cake donut topped with delicious ingredients such as maple icing with bacon, Nutella with fresh strawberries and even toasted coconut and caramel. During holidays, seasonal favorites will be offered.
Remi’s Minis will also serve locally roasted Blind Tiger coffee. You can get espresso based beverages such as latte, brewed coffee and nitrogen-infused cold brew. Ben and Christy plan to locally source the majority of the ingredients used.
Ben and Christy came up with the idea for a mini donut and coffee shop when they were traveling in California. Ben explained, “We go out there a couple of times a year and are always fascinated by the success of the donut and food truck industry. So, we thought we would give it a try, but with our own twist.” Ben added, “We decided to find and outfit a vintage Airstream travel trailer.”
The name, Remi’s Minis, comes from the Chambless’ adopted dog, Remi. They adopted him from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Remi was found tied to a tree and had been shot over 30 times in the head and face with a BB gun. Remi’s lovable face is perfect for the logo. As a thanks to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, customers will be asked to round up their order and the difference will be donated each month.
Remi’s Minis will officially open in late February. Remi’s Minis will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.
For more information, please visit www.remisminis.com or call 525-7282 and make sure to like them on Facebook at Remi’s Minis, Inc.
By Kathy Collins Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments