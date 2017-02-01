Train To Mentor Others About Personal Finance, Parkinson’s Walk & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s
The National Parkinson Foundation’s Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s is a chance for the Tampa Bay Community to join together and bring awareness and support for those affected by Parkinson’s Disease. This is not just a 1K/5K Walk, this event features movement activities such as free yoga classes, line dancing, tai chi and even Rock Steady Boxing. Proceeds from this event will provide local services and programs right here in Tampa Bay for Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers. Let’s MOVE IT and form a team, join a team or just make a donation. Visit www.movingdaytampabay.org for more information.
Celebrating everyBODY: A Walk For Eating Disorders Awareness
The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness (The Alliance) will hold its first community awareness walk in Tampa on Sunday, March 5.
Held at the Raymond James Stadium, registration for “celebrating everyBODY” will begin at 9 a.m. Guest speaker, McCall Dempsey, will share her story of hope and healing from a 15-year battle with an eating disorder. The Alliance is expecting more than 300 walkers and community resource exhibitors to be participating. In addition there will be live music, free snacks/drinks, and an arts & crafts area. The Alliance is proud to partner with the Tampa Bay chapter of the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals to help spread the word about this important cause and make this walk a huge success.
The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing programs and activities aimed at outreach, education, political advocacy, and early intervention for all eating disorders. Since its establishment in 2000, the Alliance has offered presentations on eating disorders, positive body image, and self esteem to more than 250,000 individuals throughout Florida & nationwide.
One of the most important missions of The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness is connecting those seeking help with resources and information to assist them in their recovery. Each year this organization publishes a comprehensive referral guide of U.S. treatment programs and regional eating disorders specialists.
This invaluable resource will be distributed to Tampa-area middle & high schools, colleges, social service agencies, doctors offices, and made available online. Monies generated through this event will also be used to establish a free support group in Tampa for those who struggle with this deadly disorder.
Visit www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com for more information or to register online.
Become A Florida Master Money Mentor and Help Others
UF/IFAS Hillsborough County Extension is offering training to those interested in becoming a Florida Master Money Mentor volunteer. The program is an opportunity for participants to learn more about personal finance and then share that knowledge with others.
The four-week training is scheduled February 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the County Extension office, 5339 County Road 579 in Seffner. Participants must attend all four classes and complete some at-home study. Early Bird registration -register before January 13- is $18. Regular registration cost is $25.00 and registration deadline is January 26.
No previous financial education or background in financial services is required to be a Florida Master Money Mentor. Training topics include effective communication strategies, cash flow management, credit, debt management, and saving and investing for future goals.
Mentors are asked to commit to volunteering at least three hours per week, and follow guidelines in regards to reporting, client confidentiality, and providing research-based unbiased information.
Individuals who promote, sell, or endorse financial products or services are not eligible to be volunteers. But they can attend the training to increase their personal financial knowledge.
Register online at https://2017fmmm.eventbrite.com . Seating is limited so register early to reserve a spot.
For more information, contact Lisa Leslie, Hillsborough County Extension Services at 744-5519 ext.
54143 or lesliel@hillsboroughcounty.org. The University of Florida Extension provides the infrastructure for this program throughout the state of Florida, thanks to a gift from Bank of America.
