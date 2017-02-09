Goodrich Theaters located at 10550 East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton are scheduled to open late February. For its Grand Opening promotion, the company is encouraging downloading of its app and registration for its movie club for a chance to win free movie passes for one year. Riverview residents Stephen and Lacie Krantz were recent winners and more winners will be announced. Visit www.riverview14GDX.com for details.
February 9, 2017
Win Free Movie Passes For One Year at Goodrich Theaters
Goodrich Theaters located at 10550 East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton are scheduled to open late February. For its Grand Opening promotion, the company is encouraging downloading of its app and registration for its movie club for a chance to win free movie passes for one year. Riverview residents Stephen and Lacie Krantz were recent winners and more winners will be announced. Visit www.riverview14GDX.com for details.
