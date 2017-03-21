2017 Camps Offer Many Options To Keep Kids Engaged This Summer

It’s only the start of spring, but before you know, the dog days of summer will be upon us. What can you do to keep the kids entertained? Where can they go to try new things, learn how to swim, meet new friends and have great adventures and even learn about places and cultures far away? There are many options to choose from locally that will fit the bill.
The staff at the Osprey Observer has collected the top recommendations for local summer camps and created this special pull out section.
Maybe your kids would like to spend the summer “horsing around.” R&R Ranch offers just that opportunity, and not just to learn to horseback ride, but also about the care of the horses.
At Music Showcase, music and theatre take the stage and so can your child. Musicals such as The Lion King Jr. and Legally Blonde Jr. will be offered, and your child can hold starring roles in these and other popular musicals offered from the Florida Academy of Performing Arts for children ages 5 and up.
The local YMCAs will offer many types of camps which mix fun along with great learning experiences. With choices of half or full day camps, there is something for everyone.
LEGOs and robotics take center stage at the camps offered by TechplayZone. Introduce your kids to hands-on fun that will both enrich and entertainment them.
Camp Superkids at A Child’s Haven offers field trips twice a week.
Do you want your kids to retain the math skills they learned during the school year? Mathnasium is the place to help give them a strong start in the fall.
For dates, prices and registration information on these and more, turn the page and enjoy this special section and have a great summer.
Your kids will use a lot of STEAM by enjoying the science and tech camps offered this summer by MOSI. Your kids can experiment with many different things that will be offered.
For the artist in your family, sign them up for workshops to learn about painting, drawing, pottery, modeling and more at Center Place Fine Arts.
With weekly themes utilizing age-specific activities and field trips that make BSAC unique, your kids will enjoy every moment of summer camp.
Did we miss one? Let us know by e-mailing subject line “Summer Camp” to michelle@ospreyobserver.com and we will be sure to add our full listing online.
—-
Get Ready For Kids ‘R’ Kids Most Interactive Summer Adventure Ever
Discover and explore a unique camp each week. During Kids R Kids 10 week summer camp series, campers will explore their hidden talents, potential passions and intriguing interests. Each boy and girl will experience art and cooking, engineering and community service and everything in-between. This summer camp is all about the journey to discover what suits each camper’s personality – the quest to discover what they like best.
Kids R Kids Valrico is located at 4321 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. Call 657-6200. Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Circa / FishHawk is located at 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. in Lithia. Call 654-7000. For info on both locations, visit http://krkvalrico.com/.
Find Fun Activities For Your Budding Artists At Center Place Fine Arts
Who knew that art could be so much fun? This summer, you can sign up your budding artists, ages 7 to 16, for workshops at Center Place Fine Arts. Learn about painting, drawing, pottery, modeling and more.
Workshops include Art Journaling, Art Mural, Build a Beach Party, Charm, Etiquette & Modeling, Collage, Creative 3-D Masks, Cruise around the World, Fantasy Sculptures, Paper Schulpures, Pet Sculptures, Print Makimg, Project Role-Model, Recycled Art, Space Art and Wet & Wild Canvases.
Classes are offered from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register today by calling 685-8888 or visit www.centerplacebrfandon.org.
MOSI Offers Lots Of Choice Science And Tech Camps
When school is out, MOSI is in. Get in-depth and hands-on with your favorite Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) subjects or try something totally new. Enjoy hands-on experience and building projects. From extracting DNA to launching rockets and building robots, we are about creating the experiences that expand interests and make dreams a reality. Doing real science with the tools and technologies used by industry professionals is just one way MOSI Summer Science Camps inspire our campers with a can-do attitude that can last a lifetime. Real science coupled with exciting experiments, simulations, explorations, and inventions will help you discover the innovator within.
Instruction in the camps are by certified teachers and experienced science and technology educators in a positive environment. There will be opportunities to conduct experiments and use cutting-edge equipment and technology. Your kids will have access to current science and technology in one of the best science centers in the world.
Summer Camp at MOSI will take place from Tuesday, May 29 through Wednesday, August 9.
Upgrades available for extended care from 7–9 a.m. and 4–6 p.m. and daily hot lunches are available. Register online at MOSI.org or call 987-6000 for more information. MOSI is located at 4801 E Fowler Ave. in Tampa.
Enjoy Music And More This Summer At The Florida Academy for Performing Arts
Full and half day camps are available for kids ages 5 and up at The Florida Academy of Performing Arts (FAOPA) at Music Showcase.
Kids will enjoy drums, acting, guitar, field trips, singing and games and more.
Musical Theatre productions of The Lion King Experience, Jr., Legally Blonde the Musical, Jr., Winnie the Pooh Kids and Doctor Dolittle Jr. will all take place this summer.
For more information, call 490-2787 or visit faopa.org.
Ostingers Baseball Camp Will Hold Three Sessions This Summer
Ostingers Baseball Camp will give your child ages 7-14 years old a better understanding of the game of baseball, through instruction, drills, and games.
Having a good time while learning the fundamentals will be the main focus of the camp. The instructors have 30 years combined professional playing and coaching experience.
Kids will receive daily fundamental drills and activities for: Throwing, Pitching, Hitting, Fielding, Base Running, and Mental Game. There will be games at the end of the week to evaluate progress.
Session 1 will take place Monday-Friday June 5 to 9, Session 2 – Monday-Friday, July 10-14 and Session 3 from Monday-Friday, July 24-28.
Camp will take place at FishHawk Sports Complex from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 pm. The cost is $175 per camper. Second child costs $125. Space is limited so register early to hold your spot. Call 737-3000 or visit www.OstingBaseball.com.
Kids Will Enjoy Horsing Around At R&R Ranch
R&R Ranch is a family-owned and operated horse ranch specializing in horse experiences for the young child and beginner riders. Campers range in age from 6-12. They will enjoy daily trail rides and hay rides along with receiving an education on grooming and the care of the horses and farm animals
Kids will also enjoy a bounce castle, movies and popcorn in the air conditioned camp house, a petting zoo with baby bunnies, chicks, ducks and baby pigs, arts, crafts, and more.
The cost for camp, which takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. is $195 per week or $50 per day. Early and late pickup can be arranged. Spaces are limited.
Camp runs from Monday, May 29 through Friday, August 4.
R&R Ranch is located at 9805 Bryant Rd. in Lithia. For more information, visit rrranchlithia.com or call 655-3819.
Your Kids Will Enjoy The Best Summer Ever At Y Camps
The local YMCA’s are offering a Passport to the Best Summer Ever from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, August 4.
Get ready for the total camp experience. Day Camp is separated by grade level and features a rotation of diverse activities including indoor games, outdoor recreation, team challenges, structured and free swim. The themes change weekly and range from Super Heroes to Around the World and everything in between.
Specialty camps are for kids looking for something different. Choose from any number of skills and specialties.
Sports camps are for the kid who is an athlete at heart. It is for those looking to try a new sport, or those simply curious about sports in general. The camps are full of fun with an emphasis on team work, sportsmanship and fundamentals.
Aquatic camps include swim lessons and lots of fun water adventures guaranteed to keep kids active and engaged.
Teen camps are for those looking to develop leadership skills.
Gymnastic camps are for all skill levels from beginner to advance.
Adaptive camps are available for campers with special needs ensuring fun and inclusion for all.
For info on the North Brandon location, call 685-5402, Campo Family location, call 684-1371, Camp Cristina, call 677-8400 or please register online at tampaymca.org.
TechPlayzone Offers Hands-On Technology Enrichment In Fun & Safe Environment
TechPlayzone has led the charge for engaging young people in science, technology, engineering, and math since 2005.
With an increased demand for hands-on technology enrichment, TechPlayzone has continued to provide families with excellent curriculum, and fun in a safe environment for all kids. Give your child a high-tech advantage at TechPlayzone this summer.
TechPlayzone Engineering Camp – TechPlayzone is pleased to partner with the Doolittle Institute to offer an engineering camp for young people in 2nd-12th grades. This will allow campers to build and program drone quad-copter robots, self-driving cars with sensors, and 3D print objects for use with Tetrix Robotics Systems. This camp has been developed for kids who enjoy problem-solving, designing, and building and will take place at 1528 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Camps are weekly from Monday, June 5-Friday, August 4. The cost is $150 per week from 9 a.m.-12 Noon or 1-4 p.m.
TechPlayzone STEM Camp – TechPlayzone is pleased to partner with Families Instructing Students at Home (FISH) to offer an amazing STEM camp for all young people in 2nd-7th grade. TechPlayzone Camp at Bell Shoals Baptist Church includes hands-on science experiments, LEGO Mindstorms Robotics, and Minecraft for Engineers. Campers rotate through hands-on activities. Each week is a different theme and campers enjoy different challenges every week.
It will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church – The Annex, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. This camp is for ages 7-11 and costs $125 per week. It will run Monday to Friday, July 10-14, July 24-28, and July 31-August 4.
More details and camp descriptions will be available at www.techplayzone.com. For more info, call 684-7329 or email techplayzone@gmail.com.
Your Kids Will Enjoy Camp Superkids At A Child’s Haven
Different themed camps will keep your kids busy at A Child’s Haven. Camp is for ages K5 through 5th grade. Each week there will be two weekly field trips.
Your kids will enjoy a healthy lunch and snacks along with fun academic summer studies, character building, awesome friendships, an arcade recreation room and lots of other fun activities.
The cost is $125 per week and includes all field trips and activity fees.
A Child’s Haven is located at 1520 Brentwood Hills Blvd. in Valrico. For more information, call 684-1622 or visit www.AChildsHavenSchool.com.
FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club Offers Tennis For All Levels Of Skill
FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club is offering its 5th Annual Tennis Camp for your child ages 6 and up. Full day camps include plenty of tennis games and fun.
Kids cool down in an air conditioned event room, and during lunch times engage in other fun outdoor and indoor games. On Fridays, campers walk down to the Starling pool and game room for a nice finish to the week. All levels from Beginning to Advanced.
Register online at FishHawkRanchTennisClub.com or call the Pro Shop at 681-4000.
BSAC Offers A Lot Of Fun Activities For Kids This Summer
What can you do to keep your kids active and happy this summer? Splash into summer with the best summer camp around. At Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) your child gets the old-fashioned camp experience you had as a child, with some modern technology, like Wii Challenge Competitions, thrown in. BSAC has the most comprehensive summer camp in the greater Brandon area for ages 3 to 14. With weekly themes come corresponding age-specific activities and field trips that make our summer camp unique. In addition, each child has the opportunity to experience all of the sports that you have come to expect at BSAC; swimming, tennis, diving and more. Lunches and snacks can be brought from home or purchased from the full concession bar.
Camp runs from Tuesday, May 30 through Wednesday, August 9. Full day camps run from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and half day camps from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or from 1-6:30 p.m.
BSAC is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, call 689-0908 or visit www.mybsac.org.
Kids Club! Weekly Summer Camp Includes Field Trips
Your kids, ages K5-5th grade, will enjoy the Kids Club! at Morning Glory Summer Camp. They will enjoy arts & crafts, friendship play, academic summer fun, music, sports & games, character & manners, ice cream social pizza parties, bouncy house and giant slide and outdoor water play. Sign up today for $115 per week. The price includes two weekly field trips and all activities.
Morning Glory is located at 6001 Christy Lane (off Bloomingdale near Rt. 301). For information, call 628-0541 or visit www.MorningGloryPreschool.org.
Callaghan Sports Camps Offer Basketball and Volleyball
Callaghan Sports Camps has been running basketball and volleyball camps at Nativity Catholic School for the past 11 years. Callaghan Basketball Camp and Cougar Volleyball Camp will be held at Nativity Catholic School in the gym.
Basketball Camp will run from Monday-Friday, June 12-16 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon for boys and girls in grades 1-4. Boys and girls in grades 5-8 will play from 1-4 p.m.
Volleyball Camp will be held Wednesday-Friday, July 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon for boys and girls in grades 4-10.
Coach Patrick Callaghan has a B.S. from the University of South Florida in Physical Education and has coached basketball at the middle school, high school and AAU level. He has been the recipient of the All-sports award for HCYSL for coach of the year three times in the last 10 years. Coach Callaghan has also been the head volleyball coach for one of the top volleyball programs in the catholic league.
A camp t-shirt is included. For more information, call Coach Callaghan at 719-0723.
Mathnasium Now Enrolling For Summer
You can keep your kids on track this summer by enrolling them at Mathnasium. The summer programs are designed to combat summer learning loss. Through their time spent during the summer at Mathnasium, your kids will retain all they learned in math class this year giving them a strong start in the fall.
Mathnasium offers help in math, enrichment, and test prep as well as homework help. There are two locations for you to choose from: 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico – For information on the Valrico location, call 655-6284 or visit mathnasium.com/Brandon and 11446 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. Call 667-6284 or visit mathnasium.com/riverview for more information.
Suncoast Youth Conservation Camp
Are you looking for a fun, unique and exciting summer camp for your child this summer? The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center in Apollo Beach is offering summer camps for children in third grade to fifth grade and those in sixth grade through eighth grade.
The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center will offer Saltwater Fish Camp for children in grades three to five the week of June 5. Children in grades six through eight will get to experience the camp the week of June 12. The center will then offer Kayak Adventures the week of June 19 for children in grades three to five, and then the week of June 26 for children in grades six to eight.
The cost is $190 per week per child. The center is located at 505 Estuary Shore Lane in Apollo Beach.
Visit www.fyccn.com/suncoast to register or call 922-7969.
