2017 SUN ‘n FUN International Fly- In & Expo To Take Flight In Lakeland

Staff Report
Mark your calendars for aviation’s season opener during the 43rd Annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly- In & Expo presented by Visit Florida from Tuesday to Sunday, April 4-9 in Lakeland. The Fly-In is SUN ‘n FUN’s largest fundraiser for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), a 25-acre, 11 building campus dedicated to aerospace and STEM education. Approximately 200,000 guests, exhibitors, volunteers, sponsors and performers are expected to attend. Proceeds from the event support numerous community activities in addition to ACE.
This year, you are Cleared to Land on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus. Fly- In or drive- in, you are not going to want to miss the once in a lifetime chances SUN ‘n FUN is going to bring to you this year.
“This is the largest air show in the south,” said SUN ‘n FUN Executive Director John “Lites” Leenhouts. “This is also our largest fundraising event with proceeds going back into our Central Florida Aerospace Academy where we’re teaching the next generation of young people to be pilots and/or have careers in aviation.”
SUN ‘n FUN welcomes our French Allies on Tuesday April 4, as the French National Team, Patrouille de France, performs during the air show.
The world-renowned Blue Angels will be welcomed back to the SUN ‘n FUN stage. The team will perform Friday to Sunday. Art Nalls will bring the only civilian Harrier on the airshow circuit in for the weekend on April 7-9. On Wednesday, April 5, Stallion 51 will arrive in impressive formation for what is promising to be the largest assembly of P-51 Mustangs in over a decade.
Event attractions include improved and increased flight line viewing areas, daily autograph session with performers, Thunder Alley Vintage Jet Display, Warbirds in Review showcase series, B-1 Bomber static display, and much more. A twilight midweek air show is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5th. The evening program on Saturday, April 8 will include fireworks with a night air show.
Attendees are encouraged to use hashtags #SnF17 and #LoveFL on social media while posting about the Fly-In.
Air show and workshop schedules, camping reservations, registration for activities, and ticketing information can be found on the SUN ‘n FUN website at flysnf.org. Keep up with all the fun on facebook.com/sunnfunflyin and twitter.com/sunnfunflyin.
March 2, 2017
2017 SUN ‘n FUN International Fly- In & Expo To Take Flight In Lakeland
