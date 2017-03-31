A Country Cat House Celebrates 25 Years With Feline Suite Renovations

By Michelle Caceres
A Country Cat House, celebrating its 25th year in business, is the purr-fect place for cat owners to board their pet and not feel guilty that they are leaving their beloved feline behind when they jet off on a humans-only vacation.
Located at 15501 Boyette Rd., two miles south of the intersection of Boyette and Bell Shoals Rd., A Country Cat House is currently undergoing a complete renovation of its hotel units. Room options will include a fish aquarium townhouse complete with its own private aquarium. Condos will be decorated in a “Margaritaville” theme. Rooms can be reserved with one, two or three levels. All rooms feature floor to ceiling glass walls for views of the outdoors.
“We find that cats really like the upper rooms,” said owner Eileen Dalton. “They love the view of the gardens and go crazy when they see birds.”
Renovations will be completed by the end of April.
Prices are reasonable and include premium Science Diet food, daily playtime with one of their people pals, daily brushing and immediate litter box changes when they get soiled.
“We’re odor-free here,” said Dalton, who treats every guest like it was her own.
Additional services offered include haircuts, nail trims and baths. Short and long term boarding is offered.
A Country Cat House is a two-time Angie’s List Super Service Award winner. “We do our best to keep the kitties happy and that keeps their owners happy,” said Dalton.
Boyette Springs resident Celia Howe has been boarding her cats with A Country Cat House since 1996. Her current feline Shiloh enjoys the first floor rooms for better views of lizards and butterflies.
“The rooms are spacious and always kept clean,” she said. “Shiloh deserves the best and he gets that there.”
A Country Cat House is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., but staff is on-hand 365 days per year to take care of its feline guests.
For more information about A Country Cat House or to make a reservation, visit www.acountrycathousetampa.com or call 654-2287.
