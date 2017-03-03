All Life Legal Expands And Is On The Move In Riverview

By Michelle Caceres
Riverview-based All Life Legal has moved to a larger space in the Park Place office complex. The move is designed to accommodate a growing staff, house the Riverview Mediation and Coordination Center and provide a more collaborative environment in which attorneys and clients can work together.
Located at 10017 Park Place Ave. in Riverview, All Life Legal specializes in Elder Law, a practice area which addresses the legal issues faced by the elderly, including property management, advance directives, special needs planning, guardianship, Medicaid planning and estate planning.
“Elder law attorneys have a positive impact on people’s lives when they need help the most,” said attorney Karla Carolan. “When in a time of crisis, we’re able to use our experience and help create a plan to get through that difficult time.”
Brandon resident Bob McGough said All Life Legal has assisted him in many matters during the last eight years. “They are professional and straightforward and have a good command of the law,” he said. “It’s a relief to know they are taking care of me.”
McGough said he needed a lawyer, but in Carolan he found a lawyer and a good friend too.
In addition to Carolan and attorney Kyle Belz, attorney Jacqueline O. Ellett has joined the firm to assist in fulfilling its mission. Ellett is a graduate of Stetson University, where she completed the Elder Law Concentration Program. Her areas of expertise include Elder Law, Estate Planning, Probate, Trust Administration and Family Law.
The larger office space will also host the Riverview Mediation and Coordination Center, which provides pre-suit, court-ordered and post-judgment mediation as well as parental coordination services for family law matters.
“I created this as an option for people who want to avoid lengthy litigation for family law issues,” said Carolan. “Mediation resolves conflicts efficiently and economically.”
“Our clients can be assured that they will receive understanding at a whole different level,” said Carolan.
All Life Legal is open Monday toThursday 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Most initial consultations are free of charge.
For more information about All Life Legal visit www.alllifelegal.com or call 671-4300.
March 3, 2017
All Life Legal Expands And Is On The Move In Riverview
By Michelle Caceres
Riverview-based All Life Legal has moved to a larger space in the Park Place office complex. The move is designed to accommodate a growing staff, house the Riverview Mediation and Coordination Center and provide a more collaborative environment in which attorneys and clients can work together.
Located at 10017 Park Place Ave. in Riverview, All Life Legal specializes in Elder Law, a practice area which addresses the legal issues faced by the elderly, including property management, advance directives, special needs planning, guardianship, Medicaid planning and estate planning.
“Elder law attorneys have a positive impact on people’s lives when they need help the most,” said attorney Karla Carolan. “When in a time of crisis, we’re able to use our experience and help create a plan to get through that difficult time.”
Brandon resident Bob McGough said All Life Legal has assisted him in many matters during the last eight years. “They are professional and straightforward and have a good command of the law,” he said. “It’s a relief to know they are taking care of me.”
McGough said he needed a lawyer, but in Carolan he found a lawyer and a good friend too.
In addition to Carolan and attorney Kyle Belz, attorney Jacqueline O. Ellett has joined the firm to assist in fulfilling its mission. Ellett is a graduate of Stetson University, where she completed the Elder Law Concentration Program. Her areas of expertise include Elder Law, Estate Planning, Probate, Trust Administration and Family Law.
The larger office space will also host the Riverview Mediation and Coordination Center, which provides pre-suit, court-ordered and post-judgment mediation as well as parental coordination services for family law matters.
“I created this as an option for people who want to avoid lengthy litigation for family law issues,” said Carolan. “Mediation resolves conflicts efficiently and economically.”
“Our clients can be assured that they will receive understanding at a whole different level,” said Carolan.
All Life Legal is open Monday toThursday 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Most initial consultations are free of charge.
For more information about All Life Legal visit www.alllifelegal.com or call 671-4300.
By Cyndi Cisneros Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business No comments