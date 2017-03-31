Canine Cabana Offers Custom Training

By Michelle Caceres
Think an obstacle course, soccer and scavenger hunt are games best played by schoolchildren? Think again.
These and other games are part of Canine Cabana’s newest service offering: customizable doggie daycare enrichment programs that focus on the pet’s special interests or needs without compromising the high level of care and safety.
Canine Cabana owner Angie Pickren said this program is an alternative to traditional daycare of all-day off-leash play.
“We found the dogs left exhausted and knew there had to be a balance,” said Pickren.
Daycare enrichment programs solve that balance. Pickren says they customize the program based on each dog’s individual personality. Each enrichment activity helps reinforce and strengthen animal behavior.
Each activity is planned to address each animal’s individual needs.
“Some dogs aren’t social or prefer humans over other dogs, some dogs are super smart and need more mental engagement and hands-on time,” she said. One-on-one time with her team members give dogs the opportunity to get more of that mental engagement and enrichment. Red Rover is a game played with trainers where dogs work on focus, recall and patience.
“Whether you are gone for the day running errands and meeting friends, having home repairs completed or simply wanting your dog to have a little fun for a day, Canine Cabana can meet your and your dog’s needs,” said Pickren.
Pet owner Bob Shireling trusted Canine Cabana with his beloved Bailey, a shelter puppy who suffers from separation anxiety. He sensed the staff’s professionalism and could feel the love they had for their job and most importantly Bailey. “When we picked her up from her stay she was calm and showed no signs of distress,” he said. “She’ll definitely be returning.”
Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview and is open 365 days a year. Its lobby hours are Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For more information about Canine Cabana visit www.caninecabana.biz or call 672-WOOF(9663) to schedule a doggy daycare stay.
