Center Place To Host Paint The Town 5k Color Run At County Fairgrounds

By Kathy L. Collins
Center Place’s 33rd Annual Patron Event is set for Saturday, April 1. This year, this great family friendly, fun event is color run. For the first time, thanks to the popularity of the event, Center Place’s 5k run will be held at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.
Lisa Rodriguez, Director of Marketing for Center Place said, “This year we will have color stations placed throughout the run as well as at the finish line. Come dressed to get color splashed on you.” Rodriguez added, “We moved this event to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds to have more space, lots of parking and a cool running trail to accommodate more runners and walkers. There will be free, fun activities for the entire family. We will even have a children’s obstacle course.”
Paint The Town 5k is a timed race. There will be prizes and ribbons awarded for the three fastest times for men, women and children. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts promptly at 8 a.m. If you are not a runner, you can still participate with the Family Fun Walk and Children’s Obstacle Course.
Registration for this is at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. If you pre-register by March 6, the cost to enter the 5k is $30 per person and the walk/run is $20.
Runners and walkers can register for the event at www.centerplacebrandon.org. The first 100 runners and walkers who pre-register will receive a t-shirt.
In addition to the run, walk and obstacle course, there will be food provided by Mike & Sandy’s Fun Time Food. They will offer cotton candy, candy apples, snow cones and hot dogs. YOYO Juice will also be on hand to offer healthy smoothies, sandwiches and wraps. Center Place will also have a great silent auction with a “Buy-It-Now” option, raffle baskets and fun art activities.
Center Place is a great community resource for the greater Brandon area. They provide art classes for children and adults, children’s theatre, special events with an artistic twist and even art therapy for those with special needs.
So come out and help support Center Place, an arts organization that has been serving the greater Brandon area for over 40 years.
For more information and to register for the fun Paint The Town 5k Color Run, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888.
March 2, 2017
Center Place To Host Paint The Town 5k Color Run At County Fairgrounds
