Community Band And Concert Pianist Perform In Sun City Center

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is a great host and venue for concerts. They have two fabulous concerts coming in March.
First, the South Shore Concert Band will perform on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. A donation of $5 is requested at the door. Under the direction of Ken Easton, the band returns with a lively program featuring Hollywood milestones, favorites from Paul Simon, Marvin Hamlisch, a concerto for drums and more.
Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series Coordinator for the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center said, “I am really looking forward to the Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch, a real musical genius.” Goodenow added, “Hamlisch was one of only 12 people to have ever won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award- referred to as EGOT. On top of that, he was one of only two people to have ever also received a Pulitzer Prize as well.”
Hamlisch’s music includes favorites such as The Entertainer from the movie The Sting, Nobody Does It Better from the James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me and the song, The Way We Were from the movie of the same name. Goodenow said, “To me, Hamlisch was one of the all time greats, and the $5 donation to get into the concert is worth it just to hear the music.”
On Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m., the church will welcome international concert pianist, Alberto Lodoletti, back from Italy for a concert. A donation of $15 is requested at the door. Lodoletti traces his musical background to his paternal grandmother, Nelly Schroder, a pianist in Paris.
Goodenow said, “This terrific Italian concert pianist will be performing several well known and loved classical pieces from his piano repertoire.” Goodenow added, “Concert goers would be hard pressed to hear a better concert pianist at any price, much less for $15.
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd West in Sun City Center. Visit www UMCSCC.org
March 6, 2017
Community Band And Concert Pianist Perform In Sun City Center
