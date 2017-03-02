Eye On Business: 2017 March Bloomingdale/FishHawk

By Michelle Colesanti
Encore By David Weekley Homes Delivers Engaging Lifestyle
One year after its launch, Encore at FishHawk Ranch is delivering an exciting, active lifestyle for residents. As FishHawk Ranch’s only 55+ lifestyle community, Encore by David Weekley Homes features three series of homes that offer an ideal balance of livability and outstanding design so you can enjoy the lifestyle you want, in a home that is as beautiful as it is accommodating. Daily activities are planned by a full-time Lifestyle Director. Enjoy the 5,000-sq. ft. amenity center, The Oasis, where you can host a party in the entertainment room, meet friends on the great lawn for yoga, swim in the adult-only pool or enjoy a game of bocce or pickle ball.
If you are ready to jump into the energetic lifestyle of Encore at FishHawk Ranch, the community offers a variety of Showcase Homes ready for immediate move-in. Or, choose from our award-winning floor plans to build from the ground up and enjoy the amenities Encore has to offer while your new home is being built.
For more information about Encore by David Weekley Homes at FishHawk Ranch, contact 813-422-6175.
Kim’s Natural Pet Foods Is Your Local Source For All Your Pet’s Needs
Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, a family-owned and operated business, is your local source for everything you need to give your pets a happy, healthy life. Specializing in holistic foods made from real ingredients like meat, fish, and healthful vegetables; not byproducts, it offers a great selection of all natural foods as well as unique natural chews and treats, including a frozen section featuring all natural raw food diets. All foods are American made, corn, wheat, soy, and gluten free. You will find natural remedies for worms, fleas and ticks.
Kim’s also offers a wide variety of toys, dog and cat bedding, apparel and supplies.
While visiting the store, you can get free and helpful advice on the nutrition and health of your pets. Kim’s Natural Pet Foods is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico (next to Subway). For more information, call 684-3663 or visit kimsnaturalpetfoods.com.
FishHawk Sporting Goods Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting
Bruce and Dantys Bohan, owners of the newly opened FishHawk Sporting Goods, recently celebrated their Grand Opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. It is located at 13446 Boyette Rd. in the RiverSprings Plaza at the corner of Boyette Rd and FishHawk Blvd. It offers new and gently used sporting goods for every athlete in your family. For more information, visit them on Facebook or call 324-9161.
Get Cash For Your Gently Used Apparel And Handbags At Style Encore
Local women now have a place to bring their gently used fashionable clothing, shoes and handbags and get paid cash on the spot. Unlike typical consignment stores, no appointments are necessary and Style Encore buys all seasons, all day every day.
Style Encore is open Monday to Saturday from10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. It is located at 1983 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Visit www.style-encorebrandon.com and on Facebook.
Twin Creeks Assisted Living And Memory Care To Open
Opening in spring 2017, Twin Creeks will be a beautiful new Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Riverview. At Twin Creeks, the professionalism of the staff, the quality of the care, and the richness of the activities programs will all set this community apart. Each resident is treasured, learning their individual histories so bright futures can be created, and put a safe, rewarding life in financial reach for many seniors.
If you are interested in exploring life with increased fulfillment, flexibility and peace of mind, then now is the time for you and your loved ones to take a look at Twin Creeks. Explore the possibilities at Twin Creeks by visiting our newly opened Sales Center, located at 13426 Boyette Rd. in Riverview from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (evenings and weekends by appointment). Call 343-4663. Visit www.TwinCreeksRetire.com and https://www.facebook.com/twincreeksretire/.
Special Education Advocacy And Tutoring Offered
Owner, Dr. Donna Montgomery of Pathways Special Education Advocacy helps parents of children with disabilities navigate the special education process to ensure their child receives a free and appropriate public education. It is located at 16311 Chapman Crossing Dr. in Lithia. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info, call 534-0836 or visit Pathwayssea.org.
Career Job Fair & Resource Expo
A Career Job Fair & Resource Expo will take place on Monday, March 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County Board Room.
Red Carpet USA Entertainment & Events is partnering with Hillsborough County NAACP, The Flyer, and Aarrow Sign Spinners.
Children’s Board of Hillsborough County is located at 1002 Palm Ave. in Tampa. For more information, call 943-8583 or email slongo@redcarpetUSA.us.
Residential & House Cleaning Services Offered By Royal Maid Service
Royal Maid Service offers both residential and commercial house cleaning services. According to owners Sam & Neil Beesley, “We aim to build a strong and enduring maid service by delivering to our customers a professional service that is always fair, efficient, helpful and responsive. We are committed to building the loyalty of our customers and ensuring that the satisfaction of their needs is central to everything we do.”
Hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 Noon.
Call 999-4929 for an appointment. Visit Royalmaidservice.com.
Bloomingdale Square Shopping Center Update
With the closing of the Walmart store and other small businesses at the Bloomingdale Square Shopping Center, located at Bloomingdale Ave. and Bell Shoals Rd., there have been many rumors about what will be coming into the plaza.
According to Leasing Agent for Regency Centers, Marc Elias, “We have a full redevelopment planned for Bloomingdale Square Shopping Center. However, due to confidentiality agreements, I am unable to release further information at this time.”
As soon as any information is released, we will let our readers know.
All Life’s Memories Announces Fun FlipBook Booths
All Life’s Memories, a local company co-owned by Kathleene Hardy and Pam Wise, that Custom Designs Photobooks, now offers Fun FlipBook Booths for special events. FlipBook Booths are all the rage for Proms, Quinceaneras, Wedding Receptions, Corporate Events, Mitzvahs, Family Reunions or any other event where folks gather to have fun.
Different from photo booths that produce a strip of still photos, Flipbook booths take seven-second videos of your guests dancing, singing or just having fun. From that video, a 60 page, business card size booklet is produced. When flipping through the pages, your guests’ videos come to life! This booklet is produced on the spot for your guests to take home as a party favor or fun souvenir of your event. The staff, props, music, and the fun are provided. All you provide is a 10′ x 10′ space and access to a power outlet.
Co-owner Kathleene Hardy said, “We can even design coupons/or advertising for a sponsoring company as the cover, or back cover to the booklets, which make them great for fundraising events as well. We are very pleased to offer our Fun FlipBooks as a whole new level of fun for customers in the Tampa Bay area.”
There are many sizes and styles to choose from to meet everyone’s needs.
Visit AllLifesMemories.com for more information or call 662-4064 for more information.
Tampa YMCA Offers Free “Safety Around Water” Lessons
The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is offering free Safety Around Water lessons to children from Monday to Thursday, March 13-16 to coincide with Hillsborough County Public Schools spring break. This annual program comes on the heels of new data showing the drowning rate among children in Hillsborough County, ages 0-6, was reduced by 50 percent in 2016. This reduction in childhood drowning is encouraging news to local agencies, including the Tampa YMCA and the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, collaborating to help eliminate drowning cases among local youth.
“Seventy-one percent of the world is water and kids are 100 percent curious,” said Association Aquatics Experience Executive Amanda Walker. “The Tampa YMCA believes a child’s safety in and around water should never be left to chance. We’re committed to providing the free Safety Around Water program annually in the spring to help keep kids stay safe at the beach, pool, lake and while boating.”
Safety Around Water will be open to beginners and non-swimmers, ages 3-12 years. During the free four-day course, certified instructors teach children a sequenced set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water. YMCA membership is not required; however, pre-registration is required due to limited space. Participants must be present on the first day of class and bring their own swimsuit and towel.
Times vary based on location. For more information, visit www.tampaymca.org/programs/swimming/water-safety/ or contact Campo Family YMCA, 3414 Culbreath Rd. inValrico by calling 684-1371.
Bleu Salon Named To Salon Today 200
Bleu Salon in Valrico, owned by Michael Jonson recently was named to the Salon Today 200 by Salon Today, the leading business media for salon and spa owners.
The magazine’s 20th annual Salon Today 200 issue profiled the selected salons in its January 2017 edition.
The 200 salons were honored for their best business practices from applications submitted by Salon Today readers, who represent the 20,000 top-producing salons and spas in the country.
Bleu Salon is located at 3451 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 651-4020 or visit http://www.bleusalon.com/.
