March 2, 2017
Family-Owned FishHawk Pinch-A-Penny Thanks Community For 10 Years In Business
By Kathy L. Collins
When Larry, Kathy and Jimmy Rutledge opened the FishHawk Pinch-A-Penny located at 16715 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia back in 2008, they did not know what to expect. Now, as they enter 10 years in business, they are thankful to all those in the community who welcomed them and supported them.
Owning this business is a second career for Larry Rutledge who retired from the Financial Services (Insurance and Investment) sector. Rutledge said, “In my previous life, I was never in the same city for more than a few days and was never really a part of a community. When that world ended, I wanted to be a part of something.” Rutledge added,”We decided that we wanted to open a business in an area that was growing. It has really worked out for us. People in this community are just great. Everyone is willing to help one another.” Rutledge said, “It has been refreshing to see how nice people are. It has renewed my faith in fellow man.”
The Rutledge’s treat every customer like a friend. They know their customers by name and are always willing to lend a hand to those who need it. There is always a Rutledge at the store to greet you warmly and genuinely.
Their business philosophy is simple – build and maintain a business that the community can count on for years to come and do this with honesty, integrity and dependability. This philosophy is practiced every day without fail by Larry, Kathy, Jimmy and their employees.
Owning and operating a small family business is not an easy task. Doing it well, while at the same time always being there to lend a hand is quite an accomplishment. “I am thankful to the residents of the FishHawk, River Hills and Bloomingdale communities,” said Rutledge. The Rutledge family will once again host their Annual Eggfest on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the 7th Annual Eggfest, come see the Big Green Egg in action and enjoy a cookout.
All who come to the Eggfest are invited to participate in a raffle to receive a mini Green Egg. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Seeds of Hope, an organization located in Lithia that distributes food in three ways-through a mobile food pantry, a once a week food distribution and a backpack program.
Visit www.pinchapenny.com or call 655-3700. For information on Seeds of Hope, visit www.sohopefl.org.
