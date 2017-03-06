Great Music And Comedy At The Firehouse Pub

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The months of March and April will be exciting ones at the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub. There are many shows from which to choose and all promise to be fun and entertaining.
First up, continue your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Saturday, March 18 with Mike Donahue & Third Man Out. Mike Donahue, Don Pigeon, Darin Graves and Mary Martin will play joyful and nostalgic Irish and Celtic melodies.
Next, on Saturday, March 25, come see the Charlie Morris Band. You will enjoy energetic and laid back original tunes which are a blend of Blues, Country and Florida Swamp Music.
On Friday, March 31, Chuck Brodsky will use his acoustic guitar and voice to tell stories of oddball and underdog characters. His songs celebrate goodness in people.
Next, on Saturday, April 1, Laura McGhee and Steve Arvey perform a wide variety of Celtic, Country and Blues music.
Finally, if you want a good laugh, come see Orlando based, Ron Feingold, and his Comedy A Cappella on Friday, April 7. Feingold is a one-man band. His show is a blend of traditional stand -up comedy and A Capella music. He relies on his voice as his sole instrument to create a truly unique musical comedy experience.
Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “In March, the Firehouse Pub goes green. Get your Irish on with Mike Donahue &Third Man Out and then with the Charlie Morris Blues Band.”
All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the musical shows are $18 for members in advance and $23 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $23 for members and $28 for non-members. Tickets for the comedy show are $15 for advance tickets for members and $18 for non-members. For day of tickets for members, tickets are $20 and for non-members, tickets are $25.
Space is limited and reservations are recommended. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.
