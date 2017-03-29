A district team is currently gathering information on possible changes to our 2017-2018 bell schedule. The team is seeking input through focus groups and other feedback channels from students, parents, teachers and staff.
Please take a minute to watch this short video that explains in more detail why we are considering bell changes and the possible benefits of those changes for our students and staff.
HCPS Proposed Bell Schedule Changes for 2017-2018
I encourage you to get involved and address your feedback to bellschedule@sdhc.k12.fl.us within the next week. After that, a summary email including proposed bell schedule times will be sent out and I will bring the final recommendation to the School Board by the end of April.
Thank you for your participation in this very important discussion.
Jeff Eakins
Superintendent
Hillsborough County Public School
March 29, 2017
Input Needed For 2017-2018 Bell Schedule Changes
