Ladies Club Activities, FireHouse Cultural Entertainment & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Riverview Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheons
Monthly Luncheon for Riverview Women’s Club will take place Wednesday, March 15 and April 19 – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Monthly luncheon, St. Joseph’s Hospital South, Riverview, in the Franciscan II Conference room, $15 with RSVP by Friday before meeting.
For more information, contact Kitty Cunningham at 394-0301 or kitty.simplytravel@gmail.com, or Michele Wirth at Michele.simplytravel@gmail.com.
Summerfield Ladies Club
The next regular business meeting will be held on Thursday, April 6 at 11 a.m. Lunch and entertainment will be provided. Please be there by 10:30 a.m.
The Club’s annual Anniversary Dinner will be held at Freedom Plaza in Sun City on Friday, April 7.
The Summerfield Ladies Club will host Bingo on Thursday, March 23 at 11a.m. Cost is $6. Guests and visitors are welcome. For more info, email ettajean51@yahoo.com.
Riverview Woman’s Club Hosts Third Annual Golf Tournament At River Hills Country Club
The Riverview Woman’s Club will host its third annual Golf Outing at River Hills Country Club, on Saturday, April 1 to raise money to award scholarships to high school senior students residing in Riverview with plans to attend a Florida college.
Registration for the golf tournament begins at 11 a.m., followed by a Putting Contest on the green, a Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be served. Prizes will be given to winners of the tournament and the Putting Green Contest.
Individual golfers cost $90, Foursomes are $350, Super Tickets can be purchased for $20, Mulligans for $5, soft drink tickets $2 and raffle tickets, all are available at registration.
The club is seeking sponsorships for the golf outing ranging from $100 to sponsor a hole sign included; Putting Contest or Longest Drive sponsor $150 includes a sign; Beverage Cart Sponsor $350 includes a sign on the woman’s club beverage cart; Beer Sponsor $500 includes sign on each RWC cart; and Golf Cart Sponsor $1,000, includes sign on each player’s golf cart.
For more information about the golf tournament and various sponsorship opportunities, contact Kitty Cunningham at 394-0301, kitty.simplytravel@gmail.com. Visit on Facebook: RiverviewWomansClub or www.riverviewwomansclub.org.
Ribbon Cutting Celebrates American Legion Post 389’s New Location
The American Legion Post 389 held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location along with the members of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. The Post’s meetings are now held at 2203 Dorothy Duke Ln in Ruskin (in Bayou Pass).
For more information, email Commander Jay Allen at 15thdistrict@legionmail.org.
Riverview Detachment Of Marine Corps League Changes Name
The Riverview Detachment of the Marine Corps League is now the “Sgt. Walter P.
Ryan Detachment”. The name was officially changed in February to honor Walter P. Ryan who died in office while serving as the detachment’s seventh commandant.
S.W.A.T. Networking Brandon/Riverview Chapter
Successful Women Aligning Together (SWAT) is a unique organization that provides a venue for business women to gather and support each other. SWAT Networking holds lunchtime meetings in Brandon, Riverview, Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Manasota, Parrish, Anna Maria Island and Venice. The Brandon/Riverview chapter meets the second Thursday of each month at the Italian Kitchen Grill & Café, located at 6915 US Highway 301 S in Riverview.
The next meeting will take place on March 9 at 11:45 a.m. Guests are always welcome. For more information, call 941-799-1766 or visit www.swatnetworking.com.
Reserve Your Space At The AAUW Meeting/Luncheon
The SCC/South Shore Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will welcome Jovina Varrati, of HCC Ruskin’s Mathematics Department, as speaker at its Saturday, March 11 meeting at The Atrium (Florida Room) in Sun City Center. Varrati will inform and entertain with her collective perspectives on life at HCC, first as a student, then tutor, and now Adjunct Math Instructor.
The meeting will begin with social time at 10:30 a.m., business meeting at 11:15 a.m., and lunch at 12 Noon, followed by the program. Contact Margie Castiglia at 633-8253 for reservations.
Enjoy Irish & Celtic Melodies At The Firehouse Cultural Center
St. Patrick’s Day continues with Mike Donahue and his fellow musicians playing joyful & nostalgic Irish & Celtic melodies at The Firehouse Cultural Center, located at 101 1st Ave. IE in Ruskin on Saturday, March 18 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Tickets cost from $18-$23 in advance and $23-28 on the day of the show. Call 645-7651.
Visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.
Daughters Of The American Revolution Alafia River Chapter Meets Locally
“The Alafia River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meets the first Thursday evening of the month in Brandon. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization, whose mission is to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
Any woman over 18 years old who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. If you are interested in attending a meeting and learning more about joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, please email registrarAlafiaDAR@gmail.com.
Upcoming 2017 meetings are April 6, May 4, September 7, October 5, November 2, and December 7.
East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets
You are invited to the March meeting of the East Hillsborough County Democratic Club on Tuesday, March 14 at Beef O’ Brady’s, 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Meet and greet the members at 6 p.m., official meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. The speaker this month will be Brett Upthagrove from Polk County Soil and Water Conservation Board.
Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.
March 6, 2017
Ladies Club Activities, FireHouse Cultural Entertainment & More…
