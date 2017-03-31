LGC Hair Is Not Your Standard Salon

By Amy Schechter
A normal trip to the salon can leave you feeling refreshed and attractive, but for Laura Craig’s clients, it is more than that; they often feel like themselves again. Laura, founder of LGC Hair Restoration, specializes in helping customers who experience varying levels of hair loss due to disease and the natural progression of age. “You’re dealing with the whole entire person when you’re dealing with hair restoration. It’s just not getting your hair done. Hair identifies who you are.” And you’ll be amazed at the before and after pictures where you can see the difference in her clients’ smiles.
For over 25 years, Laura has honed her craft, and with the unconditional love and financial support of her husband, Gerald Craig, she launched her solo salon three years ago, where she has built a loyal clientele. Having recently changed locations to inside Mandalay Mist, she still offers the same great services to clients in need of restorative services as well as those who want a great salon experience. Laura offers services for men, women, and children; her youngest client is currently nine and then ages range well into the mid-eighties. She offers the ALLIEVE Process, which unlike any other conventional hair replacement procedure, this process mimics natural hair growth. Many options allow you to shower and swim treating your hair as if it were entirely natural. Furthermore, she offers a variety of hair system services and wigs for men and women of all ages, including prescribed cranial prostheses, which can range from the finest European hair to Syntress fiber.
All consultations are free, and Laura means for each person’s experience to be comforting and private. She will work with individuals to figure out the best way to achieve the look you want while fitting with your lifestyle and budget.
Furthermore, LGC is a certified ambassador for Wigs for Kids where they can collect ponytails for donation. These ponytails are used to create wigs for children experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions like cancer and alopecia. Laura is also running a special where clients can receive a Keratin smoothing treatment, cut, and style for only $99.
LGC Hair Restoration is now located inside Mandalay Mist at 1123 Professional Park Dr. in Brandon. To schedule a consultation/appointment, call 990-9234. Visit www.lgchairrestoration.com/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lgchairrestoration. Other inquiries can be directed to laura@lgchairrestoration.com.
