Motoring Tampa Bay: Jaguar F-Pace – This Cat is a Thriller Of A Ride

A performance crossover from Jaguar? You bet! The all-new F-Pace S, a supercharged growler, can take off from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph.
Under the hood of this nippy cat resides a 3.0-liter V-6 engine blasting off 380 horsepower @ 6500 rpm and 332 pounds-feet of torque @ 4500 rpm. It is mated to an impeccable 8-speed automatic transmission, which also can be shifted via steering wheel-mounted paddles. A double wishbone front and integral link rear suspension with Adaptive Dynamics active damping improves balance, handling and grip by automatically adjusting firmness. Apart from normal and eco drives, you can pick dynamic (for a sporty feel) and Adaptive Surface Response (for dealing with slippery conditions during winter). It helps that the lighter electromechanical power steering is eager to change directions when you turn the wheel.
Ensconced on the light aluminum structure of the performance-oriented SUV is an intimidating and upright front mesh grille, flanked by slender but striking LEDs, muscular hood, short overhang and a sleek roofline. The S badge on the rear trunk lid is a giveaway that this is no ordinary Jag. Press the start button/stop button and enjoy the sound as the engine purrs to life. Lending credence to the grandiose cabin is a hidden shifter dial that majestically pops out from a center console nook into the palm of your hand. With the F-Pace, Jaguar has introduced InControl Touch Pro for audio, navigation and phone readings that appear on a 10.2-inch tablet-style screen. The 12.3-inch instrument cluster houses a large centered analog speedometer. Other standard comforts are 14-way power front heated/cooled seats, electric-recline rear seats, power tilt-and-telescopic steering column and panoramic roof, rear power sunshade and an astonishing 825-watt Meridian sound system.
Safety features include dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution, dynamic stability and electronic traction control, active front-head restraints, lane keep assist, rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights. And then there is Torque Vectoring by braking, which maximizes control through even the tightest corners.
The thriller-of-a-ride displays remarkable agility, briskness and response rarely found in five-seater crossovers. Throw in a cabin packed with tech- and luxury-laden goodies and you have a perfectly-rounded SUV. Fully loaded at $65,745.
Jaquar of Tampa is located at 320 E. Fletcher Ave. in Tampa.
F-PACE (S)
Tires: 255/50R20
Wheelbase: 113.2 inches
Length: 186.3 inches
Weight: 4,015 pounds
Fuel capacity: 16.6 gallons
City: 18 mpg
Highway: 23 mpg
Web site: www.jaguarusa.com
