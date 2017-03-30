Riverview 14 GDX Now Open As Tampa’s Destination Movie Theater

By Tamas Mondovics
When Goodrich Quality Theaters, (GQT) a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company founded in 1930, chose Riverview to build its 30th location, a $20 million, state-of-the-art multiplex in Florida, the objective was clear and non-negotiable; open with no mistakes.
“Our company culture is all about fanatical attention to detail,” said GQT Marketing Director, Kelly Nash. “This is our first multiplex outside the Midwest and we wanted to ensure we opened without excuses or errors.”
Based on Nash’s sentiments, and judging by opening weekend results, the 66,000 sq. ft., Riverview 14 GDX (Giant Digital Experience), located at the southwest corner of I-75 and Gibsonton Drive directly east of the Super Walmart (exit 250), did not only meet its goals- but has far surpassed its best expectations.
The theater features 1,665 electronically reclining seats with snack trays and cup holders and all seats are reserved.
“We opened our doors merely two hours after government approvals and sold 1,300 tickets within the first 120 minutes,” Nash said, adding that in its first weekend, more than 10,000 tickets were sold.
Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a giant contemporary lobby that proudly includes Features, a first-of-its-kind, stand-alone restaurant, bar and Gastro-Pub developed by Celebrity Chef Brian Duffy of Bar Rescue and drink specials crafted by mixologist Mike Tipps. The restaurant has its own entrance, and is also accessible through the lobby and offers a scratch kitchen perfect for lunch, dinner and late-night snacks, with nothing on the menu over $12, which gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “dinner and a movie.”
Following her visit on opening weekend, Riverview Honorary Mayor, Tammy Holmberg, said, “This is not just the movies. Goodrich Riverview 14 is a game changer in the movie watching experience.”
The lobby features box offices and self-serve ticket kiosks as well as concession stands coupled with self-serve soft drinks and $0.50 popcorn refills.
Adding to the experience is Goodrich’s cutting-edge, large format auditoriums with 4K digital projection onto two 70 by 40 foot, floor-to-ceiling screens, with sound powered by the Premium Dolby ATMOS system with more than 60 speakers and more than 265 seats each.
The 12 additional screens feature state-of-the-art digital projection on 35-45 ft. screens with the Trinnov Ovation system.
“Customers say that this is the best movie experience they have ever seen,” Nash said.
It is safe to say that while Riverview 14 GDX opening was a little delayed, its arrival did by no means disappoint.
GQT COO, Martin Betz was also pleased when he said, “The fantastic welcome from across the Tampa Bay area demonstrates its excitement to have our state-of-the-art, family-friendly fourteen screen cinema experience, as this is our first theater in Florida.”
Betz highlighted the theater’s rewards program and free popcorn for people who bring a ticket stub from another theater through May 31.
Riverview 14 GDX is hosting its Grand Opening Community VIP Weekend, scheduled for Friday-Sun, April 21-April 23. Moviegoers will receive a popcorn and soft drink combo all weekend for only $4.
Visit www.GoodrichQualityTheaters.com. and on Facebook @GoodrichRiverview.
Extra Theater Features:
* $8 Thrifty Ticket Tuesdays
* Frequent MovieGoer (FMG) Rewards Program: Free popcorn at sign up
* Party Room Rentals
* Save a Stub, Get a Tub: Bring in any other theatre ticket stub, get a free 85 oz. tub of popcorn valid through May 31.
* Classic Movies on the Big Screen every Sunday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.-upcoming:
4/2 & 4/5-The NeverEnding Story
4/9 & 4/12-The Ten Commandments
4/16 & 4/19-Hello, Dolly!
* Morning Movies-Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. free movies with FMG Rewards membership. See the movie line-up below:
3/31 – 4/2: Wild Life
4/7 – 4/9: Kubo & the Two Strings
4/14 – 4/16: Trolls
4/21 – 4/23: Ice Age: Collision Course
4/28 – 4/30: Sing
March 30, 2017
