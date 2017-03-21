Strawberry Classic Races, Strawberry U-Pick, Concerts & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Driscoll’s Strawberry Classic 5K, 10K, Fun Run
The Tampa Bay Runners Club will host the 36th Annual Driscoll’s Strawberry Classic on Saturday, March 25. Join in for the Classic 5k, the Classic 10k both races in the new 15k Challenge (5K + 10k). Race times are: 10k–7:15a.m.; 5k-8:30a.m., and one mile fun run–9 a.m. Race begins at Temple Terrace Elementary School, 124 Flotto Ave. in Tampa. Enjoy music, food, massage, awards and delicious locally grown strawberries. This event also benefits Local Tampa Meals On Wheels and Children’s Dream Fund. Register at www.tampabayrunners.com/strawberry-classic.
Contact Tampa Bay Runners Club, Ron Tiller, President and Race Director at 843-3276 or rontiller1@msn.com.
10th Annual Strawberry U-Pick In Plant City
The Hillsborough County 4-H Foundation will be conducting its 10th annual 4-H Strawberry U-Pick on Saturday, March 25 (rain or shine). The event will be hosted by Fancy Farms of Plant City. Picking begins is from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, a special buy ten and get two free offer is available. Price is $1 per quart with no limit. Containers are provided at the field.
The picking area has been expanded to accommodate the event and to insure everyone has plenty of fresh strawberries to take home. GPS field location is 1909 S. Wiggins Rd. in Plant City (½ mile west of the previous location).
Proceeds from the event fund 4-H awards and scholarships for area 4-H youth. The event also provides strawberries to area food banks. Pickers can pick extra quarts and donate them at no cost to the food bank program. Picking assistance for the elderly and disabled will be provided on location.
For more information, call 477-8332 or email mckcar@msn.com.
Eastern Hillsborough Community Band Spring Concerts
The Eastern Hillsborough Community Band will perform three concerts as part of its 2017 Spring Concert Series in the Brandon area and Sun City Center. Performance dates and locations are: Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m. at Logan Hall, New Hope United Methodist Church, 115 Knights Ave., Brandon; Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. at Strawberry Ridge Clubhouse, 3419 SR 60 E. in Valrico; and Thursday May 4, 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center.
A $5 suggested donation asked at the door. Reservations are not required for any concerts. For information, email info@ehcb.org, visit ehcb.org or call 569-1771.
Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Team Grace Cycling
A Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser benefitting Team Grace Cycling, will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Enjoy pasta, salad, bread, drinks, and dessert.
Funds raised are for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Mid Florida Chapter. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10 or $30 for a family. Pre-purchase dinner at mygraceumc.com.
MOSI Now Offering Pay For A Day Deal
At the price of regular general admission, every MOSI guest will be given a Discovery Passport—the Pay for a Day deal card that gives them free unlimited admission to the Museum of Science & Industry through the end of 2017.
At $26.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors (60+), and $20.95 for children (3-12), MOSI’s Pay for a Day, Rest of the Year Free ticket is the most affordable Pay for a Day offer in all of Tampa Bay.
With no blockout dates, Discovery Passport holders can spend all of 2017 immersing themselves in Florida’s only IMAX® DOME Theatre, discovering the night sky in the planetarium, and controlling tomorrow’s tech with real drones and 3D printing. Families can come back again and again to ride a bike across a tightrope, touch a real meteorite, and hang on through a simulated hurricane.
Floridians also get Florida Resident Special savings when they upgrade from a Pay for a Day ticket to a full MOSI Membership. Full memberships add even more benefits, including discounts on camps, programs, and shopping; free parking; free or discounted admission to more than 450 science centers and children’s museums worldwide; and 12 months of unlimited visits to MOSI.
No other discounts apply, and the Pay for a Day offer does not include special engagement exhibits and films, or separately ticketed activities such as the roller coaster simulator or Sky Trail® Ropes Course. MOSI’s Pay for a Day, Rest of the Year Free discount offer goes on sale February 25 at mosi.org and the MOSI Ticket Office and will only be available for a limited time.
MOSI is located at 4801 E Fowler Ave. in Tampa. Visit mosi.org.
March 21, 2017
Strawberry Classic Races, Strawberry U-Pick, Concerts & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Driscoll’s Strawberry Classic 5K, 10K, Fun Run
The Tampa Bay Runners Club will host the 36th Annual Driscoll’s Strawberry Classic on Saturday, March 25. Join in for the Classic 5k, the Classic 10k both races in the new 15k Challenge (5K + 10k). Race times are: 10k–7:15a.m.; 5k-8:30a.m., and one mile fun run–9 a.m. Race begins at Temple Terrace Elementary School, 124 Flotto Ave. in Tampa. Enjoy music, food, massage, awards and delicious locally grown strawberries. This event also benefits Local Tampa Meals On Wheels and Children’s Dream Fund. Register at www.tampabayrunners.com/strawberry-classic.
Contact Tampa Bay Runners Club, Ron Tiller, President and Race Director at 843-3276 or rontiller1@msn.com.
10th Annual Strawberry U-Pick In Plant City
The Hillsborough County 4-H Foundation will be conducting its 10th annual 4-H Strawberry U-Pick on Saturday, March 25 (rain or shine). The event will be hosted by Fancy Farms of Plant City. Picking begins is from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, a special buy ten and get two free offer is available. Price is $1 per quart with no limit. Containers are provided at the field.
The picking area has been expanded to accommodate the event and to insure everyone has plenty of fresh strawberries to take home. GPS field location is 1909 S. Wiggins Rd. in Plant City (½ mile west of the previous location).
Proceeds from the event fund 4-H awards and scholarships for area 4-H youth. The event also provides strawberries to area food banks. Pickers can pick extra quarts and donate them at no cost to the food bank program. Picking assistance for the elderly and disabled will be provided on location.
For more information, call 477-8332 or email mckcar@msn.com.
Eastern Hillsborough Community Band Spring Concerts
The Eastern Hillsborough Community Band will perform three concerts as part of its 2017 Spring Concert Series in the Brandon area and Sun City Center. Performance dates and locations are: Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m. at Logan Hall, New Hope United Methodist Church, 115 Knights Ave., Brandon; Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. at Strawberry Ridge Clubhouse, 3419 SR 60 E. in Valrico; and Thursday May 4, 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W., Sun City Center.
A $5 suggested donation asked at the door. Reservations are not required for any concerts. For information, email info@ehcb.org, visit ehcb.org or call 569-1771.
Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Team Grace Cycling
A Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser benefitting Team Grace Cycling, will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Enjoy pasta, salad, bread, drinks, and dessert.
Funds raised are for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Mid Florida Chapter. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10 or $30 for a family. Pre-purchase dinner at mygraceumc.com.
MOSI Now Offering Pay For A Day Deal
At the price of regular general admission, every MOSI guest will be given a Discovery Passport—the Pay for a Day deal card that gives them free unlimited admission to the Museum of Science & Industry through the end of 2017.
At $26.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors (60+), and $20.95 for children (3-12), MOSI’s Pay for a Day, Rest of the Year Free ticket is the most affordable Pay for a Day offer in all of Tampa Bay.
With no blockout dates, Discovery Passport holders can spend all of 2017 immersing themselves in Florida’s only IMAX® DOME Theatre, discovering the night sky in the planetarium, and controlling tomorrow’s tech with real drones and 3D printing. Families can come back again and again to ride a bike across a tightrope, touch a real meteorite, and hang on through a simulated hurricane.
Floridians also get Florida Resident Special savings when they upgrade from a Pay for a Day ticket to a full MOSI Membership. Full memberships add even more benefits, including discounts on camps, programs, and shopping; free parking; free or discounted admission to more than 450 science centers and children’s museums worldwide; and 12 months of unlimited visits to MOSI.
No other discounts apply, and the Pay for a Day offer does not include special engagement exhibits and films, or separately ticketed activities such as the roller coaster simulator or Sky Trail® Ropes Course. MOSI’s Pay for a Day, Rest of the Year Free discount offer goes on sale February 25 at mosi.org and the MOSI Ticket Office and will only be available for a limited time.
MOSI is located at 4801 E Fowler Ave. in Tampa. Visit mosi.org.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Brandon No comments