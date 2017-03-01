Press Release
Tampa Bay Water to Test Emergency Notification Sirens at Reservoir on Wed., March 1, at 9 a.m.
LITHIA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Water is conducting a test of its emergency siren system at the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir on Wed., March 1, at 9 a.m. To ensure that the sirens are effective in the unlikely event of an emergency, the sirens will sound at 9 a.m. and will include three to five short blasts lasting 10-20 seconds each. This is only a test.
Tampa Bay Water has notified Hillsborough County Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue staff and residents surrounding the reservoir.
If residents have any questions or concerns about the sirens or the regularly scheduled testing, they may call our dedicated hotline at 1-866-INFO-H2O (1-866-463-6426) or email reservoir@tampabaywater.org. Residents may also sign up for email reminders of when the sirens will be tested at tampabaywater.org/sirentest.
The 2017 reservoir siren test schedule is as follows:
March 1, 2017, at 9 a.m.
April 5, 2017, at 9 a.m.
May 3, 2017, at 9 a.m.
June 7, 2017, at 9 a.m.
July 5, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Aug. 2, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Sept. 6, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Oct. 4, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Nov. 1, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Dec. 6, 2017, at 9 a.m.
The sirens were installed in 2004 during construction of the Regional Reservoir. The reservoir began operations in 2005 and operated safely and effectively for seven years before being taken offline for renovation. The purpose of the sirens is to notify those closest to the facility of an emergency situation that requires immediate evacuation.
The reservoir is located in southern Hillsborough County at 17611 Boyette Rd. Lithia, FL.
About Tampa Bay Water
Tampa Bay Water provides wholesale water to the public utility systems of Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, as well as the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa. To learn more about Tampa Bay Water, please visit www.tampabaywater.org.
March 1, 2017
Tampa Bay Water to Test Emergency Notification Sirens
Press Release
Tampa Bay Water to Test Emergency Notification Sirens at Reservoir on Wed., March 1, at 9 a.m.
LITHIA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Water is conducting a test of its emergency siren system at the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir on Wed., March 1, at 9 a.m. To ensure that the sirens are effective in the unlikely event of an emergency, the sirens will sound at 9 a.m. and will include three to five short blasts lasting 10-20 seconds each. This is only a test.
Tampa Bay Water has notified Hillsborough County Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue staff and residents surrounding the reservoir.
If residents have any questions or concerns about the sirens or the regularly scheduled testing, they may call our dedicated hotline at 1-866-INFO-H2O (1-866-463-6426) or email reservoir@tampabaywater.org. Residents may also sign up for email reminders of when the sirens will be tested at tampabaywater.org/sirentest.
The 2017 reservoir siren test schedule is as follows:
March 1, 2017, at 9 a.m.
April 5, 2017, at 9 a.m.
May 3, 2017, at 9 a.m.
June 7, 2017, at 9 a.m.
July 5, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Aug. 2, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Sept. 6, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Oct. 4, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Nov. 1, 2017, at 9 a.m.
Dec. 6, 2017, at 9 a.m.
The sirens were installed in 2004 during construction of the Regional Reservoir. The reservoir began operations in 2005 and operated safely and effectively for seven years before being taken offline for renovation. The purpose of the sirens is to notify those closest to the facility of an emergency situation that requires immediate evacuation.
The reservoir is located in southern Hillsborough County at 17611 Boyette Rd. Lithia, FL.
About Tampa Bay Water
Tampa Bay Water provides wholesale water to the public utility systems of Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, as well as the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa. To learn more about Tampa Bay Water, please visit www.tampabaywater.org.
By Press Release Bloomingdale/FishHawk, County, Featured Stories, News, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments