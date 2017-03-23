TGH Brandon Healthplex Opens Doors with Tours

Tampa General Hospital’s long anticipated TGH Brandon Healthplex is set to open next week! It’s been almost 2 years in the making, including land acquisition, planning, design and construction…and cars traveling the Crosstown Expressway have seen the progress, next to Top Golf.
It will debut in a phased series of openings, with the Emergency Department opening Monday at 7am.
The comprehensive ambulatory center is designed to be a convenient destination for patients to access a broad spectrum of quality health care services – all under one roof. It will house the hospital’s first free-standing adult and pediatric emergency departments, a helipad, surgery center, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, and physician offices. It will provide easy access to outpatient ambulatory care.
A free, community open house will be held this Saturday, March 25 from Noon to 3pm, where guests can get a sneak preview of the facility with tours, and free activities including face painting, and a fun photo booth. The Tampa Bay Rays, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Top Golf, iFly indoor skydiving, and the American Heart Association will also have booths. Radio station WQYK will provide music and food will be provided by Chick-Fil-A and Brandon’s Corner Bakery Café. The Healthplex is located at 10740 Palm River Road next to Top Golf.
The comprehensive ambulatory center is designed to be a convenient destination for patients to access a broad spectrum of quality health care services – all under one roof. It will house the hospital’s first free-standing adult and pediatric emergency departments, a helipad, surgery center, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, and physician offices. It will provide easy access to outpatient ambulatory care.
“This is really Tampa General’s first major step into the new world of health care, which is bringing health care to you,” said John A. Brabson Jr. chairman of the TGH Board of Directors. “Our goal is to offer the same excellent care, but to do it in a more efficient way, and in a more convenient way for you.”
Once it’s open, patients will be able to come to the Healthplex to treat a cold, rather than waiting and winding up at the TGH Emergency Department with pneumonia, Brabson said.
Here’s a summary of the 130,000 square-foot, four-story facility:
• The Emergency Center includes 20 private beds and two resuscitation bays. It will be open around the clock. Board-certified emergency physicians will treat adult and pediatric patients. The on-site helipad will allow Aeromed to fly patients needing more advanced medical care to the main hospital on Davis Islands for treatment.
• The Ambulatory Surgery Center will provide a variety of same-day surgeries for adults and pediatric patients. It features six operating rooms, with space to add two more in the future, and two endoscopy rooms. It also includes 13 recovery rooms and 24 pre-and-post-procedure bays.
• The full-service laboratory will provide a wide range of lab tests.
• The Imaging Services area includes digital X-rays, CT scans and ultrasounds.
• A full-service pharmacy for patients, employees, and the public, is located on the first floor. It accepts most major health insurance plans.
• A café area is next to the pharmacy. It will sell beverages, salads, snacks, soups and other items.
• Tampa General Medical Group (TGMG) and USF primary care and specialty care physicians will also have offices in the building.
The Healthplex is located at 10740 Palm River Road, just off the Leroy Selmon Expressway, next to Top Golf.
